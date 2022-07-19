July #snow in the Bering Strait: flurries on Iŋaliq (Little Diomede), Alaska Sunday evening, and then a gorgeous Monday early morning view looking west to Big Diomede, Russia. Snow in July is unusual. Photo by F. Ozenna & shared with permission. #akwx @Climatologist49 @brdemuth pic.twitter.com/6UubAruUab — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) July 18, 2022

Pictures posted to social media showed that snow had already fallen on the Diomede islands, Ear Mountain near Shishmaref and mountains near Dexter and Banner Creek

An unusually frigid ball of air is spinning through the Bering Strait region, bringing rare July snowfall, high surf advisories in the Norton Sound and wind gusts up to 48 mph in Nome.If this was happening on the North Slope, it would be chilly but nothing particularly to write home about. The fact that it's moved so far south is really the news here.""I would chalk this particular storm up to one of those random variabilities that are going to happen from time to time, even in a warming climate," he said.The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory through Tuesday at noon for the Norton Sound region, including Nome, White Mountain, Golovin, Unalakleet, Stebbins, St. Michael, Elim, Koyuk and Shaktoolik. The agency warned these areas could expect to see waves washing to the top of beaches and minor erosion.. Thoman said he would not be surprised if downtown Nome saw snow overnight Monday, which would be an exceedingly rare event.He wanted to stress that this bout of cold and gusty weather does not mean that winter is imminent. "It's very likely we'll have more warm weather, and this does not mean that fall is here," Thoman said.The turn in weather may, however, mean that Nome won't see any more wildfire smoke from blazes in the rest of Alaska this summer.By the time the weather changes again, we'll be "beyond the period when fires really can take off unless something extraordinary happens," Thoman said. Any other smoky days that occur in Nome this summer are more likely to be caused by tundra fires across the Bering Sea."At this time of year, the Nome area could see smoke aloft from fires in Siberia, which are ramping up right now," Thoman said. "It's been comparatively quiet over central Siberia as far as wildfires this summer, but they are increasing now. It's certainly possible in early August to have smoke coming up from Siberia. But there's probably no chance of a repeat of what we saw on July 1." On that day, Nomeites awoke to find that a hazardously dense, smoky fog had drifted into town from fires burning more than 400 miles away, north of Alaska's Lake Iliamna.