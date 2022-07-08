Winter has well and truly arrived in the Andes, with ski resorts in Argentina reporting fresh snow in excess of two feet deep.Cerro Catedral in Bariloche, Argentina, has seen over two feet from this latest storm.An inbounds avalanche at Las Leñas over the weekend seriously injured two skiers.Catedral currently has a 47″ base, and the upcoming forecast calls for another 8″ of snow over the next week or so. Just in time for SnowBrains' annual trip to South America where Cerro Catedral is our home for August and September. Look out for lots of snowy content in the near future.