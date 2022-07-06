© Kullu Police



Torrential rain in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, has caused landslides and flash floods in several districts. The Chief Minister confirmed a number of fatalities. Police fear more people are still missing.Houses and a bridge across the Parbati River were severely damaged or destroyed. Police said as many as 4 people were feared missing. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh later confirmed fatalities.Landslides and flooding struck in other areas of the district, blocking roads and damaging buildings. Around 30 employees at the Malana hydropower project were trapped inside a building and were later rescued.Meanwhile the heavy rain has taken its toll in Shimla district, home of the state capital. One person died and 2 were injured in a landslide in Dhalli. The National Highway-05 was blocked by flood and landslide debris near Jhakri.Flooding was also reported in parts of Kinnaur district.Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said in a statement via Social Media:"It is very sad to report the loss of lives due to landslides in Shimla and Kullu districts due to bad weather. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. The residents of the state are urged not to go near the landslide prone areas and rivers and streams in view of the rains.""Avoid unnecessary travel in view of bad weather. Cooperate with the government and administration," the Chief Minister added.