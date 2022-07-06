Earth Changes
Floods and landslides cause fatalities in Himachal Pradesh, India
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 12:44 UTC
Floodlist
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 12:44 UTC
Local media said a "cloudburst" dumped torrential rain in Choj village of Manikarn valley of Kullu district. Houses and a bridge across the Parbati River were severely damaged or destroyed. Police said as many as 4 people were feared missing. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh later confirmed fatalities.
Landslides and flooding struck in other areas of the district, blocking roads and damaging buildings. Around 30 employees at the Malana hydropower project were trapped inside a building and were later rescued.
Meanwhile the heavy rain has taken its toll in Shimla district, home of the state capital. One person died and 2 were injured in a landslide in Dhalli. The National Highway-05 was blocked by flood and landslide debris near Jhakri.
Flooding was also reported in parts of Kinnaur district.
Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said in a statement via Social Media:
"It is very sad to report the loss of lives due to landslides in Shimla and Kullu districts due to bad weather. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. The residents of the state are urged not to go near the landslide prone areas and rivers and streams in view of the rains."
"Avoid unnecessary travel in view of bad weather. Cooperate with the government and administration," the Chief Minister added.
- Camera captures giant rare deep-sea fish in Pacific
- German physicists detect a new type of molecular bond
- Dissolving implantable device relieves pain without drugs
- Camero-Tech launches Xaver™ 1000 - the new generation of 3D 'See through Walls' systems
- Tenoumer crater, Mauritania
- Physicists spellbound by deepening mystery of muon particle's magnetism
- Two new comets C/2022 J1 & C/2022 L1
- 'Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon baffles NASA scientists
- Flashback: 110 years on since the Tunguska event, we're still no more prepared for cometary impact
- Surprise solar storm with 'disruptive potential' slams into Earth
- China probe Tianwen-1 reveals stunning images of the entirety of Mars
- Early human ancestors one million years older than earlier thought, contemporaneous with other early hominns
- Comet K2 enters the inner solar system, sudden drop in cosmic rays detected in 2021 during geomagnetic storm
- NASA rover finds new potential evidence for ancient life on Mars
- Big comet approaching Earth and getting brighter
- Mystery surrounds craters caused by Moon crash
- Three rare & mysterious atmospheric phenomena observed in one night for first time, revealed after reviewing data 2015
- Turtles can switch off cellular aging
- Serious issues with plate tectonics
- Detected: Intelligent designs in the Amazon jungle
