© James O'Neil/Getty Images



Consumer prices in France have been growing at their highest rate in over three decades, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing data from state statistics agency INSEE.According to the report,The figures marked the second month in a row in which inflation has reached record highs since France began using the EU's calculation methods in the early 1990s.Meanwhile, the country'sINSEE specified that(up 33.1% year-on-year and 5.3% month-on-month)(up 5.7% year-on-year and 1.4% month-on-month). However, prices in other spheres have somewhat stabilized, the agency says, with services inflation remaining at 3.2% since May, while manufactured goods inflation is down compared to last month, standing at 2.6% against 3.0% in May.The statistics agency still expects inflation to continue to rise in the third quarter of the current year, however, before gradually declining in the fourth quarter and into 2023.French President Emmanuel Macron recently vowed to take steps to rein in high inflation, including tax cuts and pension hikes. But analysts say his plans may fail since his party did not win an absolute majority in parliament earlier this month.