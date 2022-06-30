Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
Babylon Bee
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 19:30 UTC
Attendees initially felt shock after seeing the six-tentacled HYDRA logo floating above the heads of Professor Klaus Schwab and his associates. But after seeing Schwab continue to drone on about the imperative to control world governments as a means to achieve the group's agenda, the attendees realized the unnerving logo made perfect sense.
"I gotta say, that tentacled skull glaring down at me from the HYDRA logo really matches the words coming out of that Shwab fella's mouth," said one forum attendee, "Including the time he laughed maniacally about how many young people in the US think communism works."
At publishing time, witnesses reported seeing Klaus Shwab's human skin mask slip off to reveal a red skull.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Clarence Thomas and the racism of the woke elites
- Patrick Lawrence: Who should control foreign policy?
- Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
- France records highest inflation rate for decades
- They're coming for your backyard chickens...
- Putin speaks about Ukraine during first foreign trip since February
- Mother recounts losing her 6-year-old daughter in Donbass to Ukraine shelling
- Fed-up Texas sheriff drives 4 migrants back to border to deport them
- Musician R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex trafficking case
- Putin authorized a major POW swap with Ukraine
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Even Politico admits G7 summit showed club's impotence and increasing irrelevance
- Did Rockefeller Foundation predict the future?
- Caving: Supreme Court rules Biden can end Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy
- Scottish Parliament votes to make Covid 'emergency powers' permanent
- Flash floods leave Obuasi in Ghana underwater
- The West's futile folly: Sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and won't work in the future
- Russia announces "goodwill" withdrawal from Ukraine's Snake Island to free up grain exports
- The parallel realities of life in Pfizerworld
- Twitter suspends Jordan Peterson after he tweets 'Ellen Page just had her breasts removed'
- Clarence Thomas and the racism of the woke elites
- Patrick Lawrence: Who should control foreign policy?
- Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
- France records highest inflation rate for decades
- Putin speaks about Ukraine during first foreign trip since February
- Putin authorized a major POW swap with Ukraine
- Even Politico admits G7 summit showed club's impotence and increasing irrelevance
- Did Rockefeller Foundation predict the future?
- Caving: Supreme Court rules Biden can end Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy
- Scottish Parliament votes to make Covid 'emergency powers' permanent
- Russia announces "goodwill" withdrawal from Ukraine's Snake Island to free up grain exports
- Putin hits back at Johnson's woman remarks, points to Thatcher's Falklands war
- Legend: Putin claps back at world leaders, says they would look 'disgusting' topless
- White House forced to dismiss idea of abortion tents in national parks
- Sudan's military strikes disputed region bordering Ethiopia
- Taiwan rebuffs Philippines complaint over South China Sea live-fire drills
- Zelenskiy asks NATO allies for modern heavy weapons, more financial support
- India's top cement maker paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan, bypassing sanctions and the US dollar
- Moscow-Imposed administration plans referendum in Ukraine's Kherson on joining Russia
- Right-wing intelligence cabal seeks UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's help to 'neutralize' environmentalist enemies
- They're coming for your backyard chickens...
- Mother recounts losing her 6-year-old daughter in Donbass to Ukraine shelling
- Fed-up Texas sheriff drives 4 migrants back to border to deport them
- Musician R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex trafficking case
- The West's futile folly: Sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and won't work in the future
- The parallel realities of life in Pfizerworld
- Twitter suspends Jordan Peterson after he tweets 'Ellen Page just had her breasts removed'
- California Attorney General leaks private data of thousands of gun owners
- Train carrying Ukrainian grain overturns in Romania - third derailment of critical goods in recent months
- NATO chief Stoltenberg calls climate change a 'crisis multiplier' in issuing net-zero pledge on greenhouse gases
- Footage reveals ballot traffickers forging signatures and trafficking ballots but RINO AG Brnovich dropped forgery charges
- Missouri farmer warned railway about crossing before Amtrak derailment
- California DA, sheriff slam decision to free alleged fentanyl traffickers
- DoorDash asks job applicant to state sexual orientation
- German journalist in Donbass could face prison at home for 'endorsement' of Russia's military response in Ukraine
- Ukraine announces prisoner swap of 144 soldiers, some captured at Azovstal
- Court revives block of COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers
- Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
- Mexico claims US can't control its border
- Delta pilots to protest nationwide for improved pay, protections, and scheduling
- Flashback: From the CIA Archives: The US was preparing an anti-Soviet operation in Ukraine back in 1957
- How abortion became a divisive issue in US politics
- Britain's earliest humans made Canterbury home, 600,000-year-old finds reveal
- New book offers a vivid insider account of how Cold War Soviet and American efforts to ditch their nukes played out
- World's deepest shipwreck found in the Philippines
- Mummified baby woolly mammoth found in Yukon
- Not worth your sympathy: The story of Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion
- Nazi collaborator monuments in Lithuania
- Important Gallo-Roman worship complex discovered near Rennes, France
- Rise of Islam followed extreme drought of sixth century
- New excavations of China's mysterious Sanxingdui culture reveal more exquisite & bizarre objects that hint at exchange and integration
- Ancient women's teeth may reveal origins of 14-century Black Death
- Poland and Ukraine
- CIA man's 'tell-all' book reveals more about internal agency incompetence than Russian malfeasance
- DNA from 16 ancient peoples found on Indonesian island spanning last 3,000 years
- The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
- Where is the tomb of Genghis Khan?
- Gobekli Tepe to ancient Egypt?
- The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
- Humanity's 3,500 year old association with chickens revealed in new study
- 'Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon baffles NASA scientists
- Flashback: 110 years on since the Tunguska event, we're still no more prepared for cometary impact
- Surprise solar storm with 'disruptive potential' slams into Earth
- China probe Tianwen-1 reveals stunning images of the entirety of Mars
- Early human ancestors one million years older than earlier thought, contemporaneous with other early hominns
- Comet K2 enters the inner solar system, sudden drop in cosmic rays detected in 2021 during geomagnetic storm
- NASA rover finds new potential evidence for ancient life on Mars
- Big comet approaching Earth and getting brighter
- Mystery surrounds craters caused by Moon crash
- Three rare & mysterious atmospheric phenomena observed in one night for first time, revealed after reviewing data 2015
- Turtles can switch off cellular aging
- Serious issues with plate tectonics
- Detected: Intelligent designs in the Amazon jungle
- Daily Sceptic 'fact checked' over claim that CO2 increase lags behind global warming so cannot cause it - but that is what the data show
- How hyper-dimensional spacetime may explain individual identity
- The Sun is being weird. It could be because we're looking at it all wrong
- Blood pressure e-tattoo promises continuous, mobile monitoring
- Scientists discover a multiplanet system just 33 light-years away
- Microsoft plans to preserve music for 10,000 years using glass-based storage medium
- China's confirms water on moon with lunar lander Chang'e 5
- Flash floods leave Obuasi in Ghana underwater
- 8 dead, 23 missing after massive landslide in Manipur, India
- Bangladesh - Severe floods in north affect 4.2 million and displace 90,000 - death toll rises to 92 (UPDATE)
- The snow goes on as Alberta skiing resort reopens in the middle of summer
- Beaches closed after fatal shark attack in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
- Austria - Deadly mudslides and floods in Carinthia after record rain
- Caught on cam: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people off Clearwater, Florida
- Lightning strikes kill 16 in Uttar Pradesh, India
- 16 killed in lightning strikes, thunderstorm in Bihar, India
- Lightning kills six people across Nepal
- Extreme heatwave breaks Tokyo City record of nearly 150 years
- Colombian National Park receives 1st snowfall in over 60 years
- Huge Arctic walrus spotted on local beach in first ever Polish sighting
- Elderly man killed in suspected bear attack in Kashmir
- Tornado hits Zierikzee, the Netherlands: One dead, several wounded
- Floods in northern Turkey evoke fears of 2021 disaster
- Cities underwater in China as record floods hit on June 26th
- Highest volcano in Nicaragua records explosion of gases and ashes
- This week in volcano news: Supervolcano earthquake swarm - Ebeko erupts
- Deadly flash floods in Sochi, Russia
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on June 29
- Meteor fireball streaks across Santa Catarina sky at more than 50,000 km/h in Brazil on June 28
- Meteor fireball over England on June 26
- Explosive meteor fireball off the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Spain, Andalusia (June 22)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Netherlands and Belgium on June 20
- Super bolide is recorded by more than 10 cameras in the northeast of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Germany and Belgium on June 13
- Meteor fireball over Switzerland and nearby countries on June 11
- Meteor fireball over Spain (June 14)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 10)
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on June 8
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the northeast of Spain (May 31)
- Bright meteor fireball in Puerto Rico 5/28/2022
- Meteor fireball over the southeast of Spain (May 28)
- Meteor fireball over Maine and other states on May 28
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on May 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona on May 20
- What's behind the worldwide drop in birth rates, nine months after the vaccination rollouts to younger people?
- US government to distribute monkeypox vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: What is a Woman? Documentary Review
- Death rates from Covid are lower than ever before despite recent surge in cases, analysis reveals
- 'Nature' study finds serious heart inflammation 44 TIMES higher after Covid vaccination
- Covid Vaccines and Fertility
- NEJM paper falsely claims babies are at "high risk" from COVID-19 to justify vaccinating pregnant women
- Best of the Web: Too weak to walk. 5-year-olds in nappies: The lost children of lockdown
- Almost half of world's rivers contaminated by drugs - study
- WHO gives update on mysterious child hepatitis outbreak
- 'Polio Outbreak' - The WHO, Bill Gates, emergency vaccines & more of the same
- Vaccinate harder comrade! Omicron subvariants to lead to surges of infections in highly vaccinated populations, studies suggest
- Pfizer and Moderna Analysis Re-do
- Vaccine derived Polio virus mutated from vaccine 'likely' spreading in London, 'national incident' declared
- Ivermectin Study's Negative Conclusion is at Odds With Its Findings of Significant Clinical Benefit
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Genetically Modified People
- Israel could be facing 'new Covid wave,' top health official warns
- Early COVID treatment works - yet more examples
- Ignore the misinformation: Omicron infection does give natural immunity
- Fauci admits 'not enough data' to show recommended boosters for 5-year-olds work
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
Rainbow City (London, June 2022)
Quote of the Day
A will finds a way.
- Orison Swett Marden
Recent Comments
This is timely info, since cloudflare outages are affecting [Link] NASA ;This months `Fireball report by US {PAN-Am} government sensors' mostly ,...
Huh, a "gross" prisoner exchange.
Awe man…now ships full of grain are going to start sinking randomly due to captain error.
since it is not that hard and business as usual to track all rocket launches on Earth, how can they NOT know where it came from? does anybody...
sorry, i am German, who the heck is Ellen Page? is it important to know that?