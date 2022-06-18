© Olivier Hoslet/EPA



The Danish armed forces claimed on Friday that a Russian corvette violated the country's territorial waters north of the Baltic Sea Island of Bornholm, the TV 2 television channel reported, citing the military."We must view this as a manifestation of what we see as a higher level of tension in the Baltic Sea," the TV Channel quoted Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov as saying. He added, however, that there was no direct threat to Denmark.As Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod claimed, the Russian warship had violated twice the kingdom's territorial waters during the past night. "This is a gross and inadmissible provocation," he wrote in a Twitter post.The Danish foreign minister said that the Russian ambassador to Denmark had been urgently summoned to the kingdom's Foreign Ministry.