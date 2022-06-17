land
Disaster authorities in Nepal report heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in the country over the last few days, causing fatalities and destroying homes.

In a period from 10 to 17 June, 7 people had died, 4 houses were destroyed, 4 were damaged and a total of 18 families affected.

Two people died when flash floods struck in Khandachakra municipality in Kalikot District of Karnali Province on 16 June.

Heavy rainfall has also caused landslides in at least 11 locations. One person died on Tripurasundari rural municipality, Dhading District, Bagmati Province on 10 June, and 2 more fatalities were reported in Paribartan Rural municipality, Rolpa District Lumbini Province on 12 June.

Two further fatalities were reported after a landslide in Anbu Khaireni Municipality in Tanahu District on 15 June 2022.