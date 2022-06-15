fire
© Rouven I.
We received 13 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Esch-sur-Alzette, Hessen, Limburg, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Région Wallonne, Rheinland-Pfalz and Vlaams Gewest on Monday, June 13th 2022 around 22:33 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 7 photos.