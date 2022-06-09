A heavy storm hit Peshawar in Pakistan on June 9th 2022.120 kilometer per hour winds were recorded as the storm hit the city.Trees were pulled down by the force of the winds, blocking roads.Electricity shortages were reported as power caused were damaged.Buildings were damaged as wind speeds increased, with walls collapsing.Vehicles were damaged by falling debris, with residents advised to remain indoors during the storm.The storm was unexpected, causing panic to travellers, including those in planes.