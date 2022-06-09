A severe hailstorm turned a street in Omaha into a flowing river as strong storms affected Nebraska on June 7.Severe thunderstorms were expected to also affect parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri on Tuesday.Jimmie Johnson filmed this video that shows floodwaters washing down a street and hailstones falling during the storm.The local National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area, forecasting possible tornadoes, hail, and wind gusts up to 75 mph on Tuesday.Credit: Jimmie Johnson via Storyful