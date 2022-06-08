difficulties in the global food market have been building up for a long time

Ukraine has rejected calls from Russia to de-mine its ports around the Black Sea to resume grain shipments, accusing Moscow of trying to "attack" the port of Odessa, the largest seaport in the crisis-stricken country.Sergiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odessa's regional administration, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that Russia "dreams of parachuting troops" into the city and that Moscow's army "wants to attack" Odessa."The moment we clear access to the port of Odessa, the Russian fleet will be there," Bratchuk said. He had earlier said that any exports from Odessa must be "escorted by NATO countries."His remarks followed a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday about de-mining the Ukrainian ports.Speaking alongside Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Lavrov said the main problem was that Ukrainian President Volodymyr"If they've now changed their position, then on our side there are no complications, let's see how the preliminary agreements we discussed yesterday and today can be put into practice," Lavrov stressed.Defense ministers of Russia and Turkey discussed a potential grain export corridor from Ukraine on Tuesday, according to reports.according to the Turkish ministry., has not been able to export the commodity since the onset of the conflict in the country in late February. Kiev and the West accuse Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine's Black Sea ports.The West has also accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea.Russia, however, says no action was required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments to solve the problem.Moscow has also denied responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.The West's unprecedented sanctions against Russia have sent the prices of grain, cooking oil, fertilizers, and energy skyrocketing.In a separate statement on Wednesday,Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there have been "no substantive discussions" about lifting the sanctions.President Vladimir Putin of Russia also reassured earlier this week that his government would "guarantee" peaceful passage to ships leaving Ukraine's ports., used to export most of its goods through its main ports on the Black and Azov seas. But it has been forced to export by train or via its small Danube River ports since February., respectively,Experts warn that rising food prices and shortages in the fragile emerging markets in Africa and West Asia could lead to a humanitarian disaster.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in late February, following Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of the goals of what he called a "special military operation" was to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.