I was in Turkey to try to further peace talks, as an experienced diplomat with good contacts there, and as a peace activist. I was not there as a journalist and much of what I discussed was with the understanding of confidence. It will be probably be some years before I judge it reasonable and fair to reveal all that I know. But I can give some outline.It is therefore particularly revealing, and a sign of Western priorities, thatThere are hundreds of Western journalists in Ukraine, effectively embedded with the Ukrainian authorities,There appear to be none seriously covering attempts to make peace.There was a sea change two weeks ago whenOn 21 May, Zelensky's office stated that Previously while they had been emphatic that no territory in "the East" would be ceded, there had been studied ambiguity about whether that referred to Donbass alone or also the Crimea.The new Ukrainian stance, that there will be no peace deal without recovering the Crimea, has ended for now any hopes of an early ceasefire. It appears to be- I cannot think of any scenario in which Russia de facto loses Crimea, without the serious possibility of worldwide nuclear war.This blow to the peace process was a setback in Ankara, and I should say thatwho openly stated he wanted the war to wear down Russian defence capabilities.A long war in Ukraine is of course massively in the interest of the US military industrial complex, whose dripping roasts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria have gone rather off the heat. It also forwards the strategic objective of severely damaging the Russian economy, although much of that damage is mutual. Why we live in a world where the goal of nations is to damage the lives of inhabitants of other nations is a question which continues to puzzle me.Turkey has for now turned towards the more limited goal of ensuring that grain supplies can be shipped out from the Black Sea through the Bosphorus. This is essential for developing nations and essential for world food supplies, which were already under pressure before this war began.Ukraine is objecting to this plan to export its own wheat, because it objects to the removal of the mines, which I should be clear were put down in the sea lanes by Ukraine to prevent amphibious attack on Odessa.which they currently refuse to allow Turkey to remove.On 19 May this was the headline of a UN press release: As it states , Ukraine and Russia together account for one third of world grain exports and two thirds of world sunflower oil exports.The decision of the EU and US to target Russian and Belarussian agricultural exports for sanctions displays an extraordinary callousness towards the very poorest human beings on the globe, who cannot afford rising food prices.Well, the headline here is that the USA and EU are pushing Ukraine to block any food deal, based on a number of objections including the reduction in the security of Odessa and the claim that Russia will sell looted Ukrainian grain.The experience has made me so cynical that I am left wondering if the interests of the powerful agricultural lobbies in both the EU and USA are influencing policy. High world food prices benefit some powerful interests.I blame Putin for starting a war that does nothing to redress Russian long term security concerns. But the truth is that politicians in the West are equally keen on this war. Boris Johnson yesterday was blatantly promoting it for his own survival.Yet what is the end result that the liberal warmongers wish to achieve?