Floods hit Recife in Pernambuco, Brazil on May 23rd 2022.Heavy rain caused flash floods in the area of Recife, with residents in low lying areas advised to seek shelter.Homes were flooded, with roofs, walls and possessions destroyed. Businesses and schools closed as buildings were damaged.Power cuts were reported as floods affected electricity supplies, leading to further disruption.Traffic was stopped as roads filled with water, damaging vehicles and making transport impossible.An orange warning remains in place, with further flooding a possibility. The situation is being monitored.