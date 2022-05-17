A 17-year-old died when he was struck by lightning while swimming in the water of Bustos Dam in Barangay Tibagan, province of Bulacan on Sunday, May 15.In a report to Col. Charlie A. Cabradilla, acting Bulacan police director, Maj. Leopoldo L. Estorque Jr., Bustos police chief, identified the victim as Reniel Villante Buela of Barangay Bintog, Plaridel, Bulacan.Initial investigation conducted by the Bustos police showed that while the victim, together with his relatives, were swimming, heavy rain poured with occasional thunderstorms.Remedios Mendoza-Villante, the victim's grandmother, told the police that lightning struck the victim during the downpour.The victim was immediately brought to Bustos Community Hospital in Barangay Poblacion for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Ronald Lapuz, the attending physician.The victim sustained a deep laceration on his head as a result of the lightning strike.