Floods hit Assam, India on May 16th 2022.Tens of thousands of residents have been impacted as floods hit Assam, causing landslides.Among the areas heavily impacted is Haflong, where floods derailed a train, requiring passengers to be rescued.Homes and businesses have flooded, destroying produce and possessions. Shelters are in place to help those affected.Roads have been closed, as floods and landslides make travel impossible. Authorities are monitoring the situation as it develops.