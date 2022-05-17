fireball
We received 757 reports about a fireball seen over Île-de-France, Bretagne, Castel, England, Hauts-de-France, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Normandie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Saint Peter Port, St Helier, Vlaams Gewest and Wales on Monday, May 16th 2022 around 20:44 UT.

For this event, we received 5 videos and 2 photos.