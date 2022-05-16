"Not to assist Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine," "Not to undermine sanctions imposed on Russia" and Not to justify Russia's actions in Ukraine through the use of "information manipulation, disinformation and other means."

"We call on the G7 countries to truly focus on peace and development throughout the world, to stop applying double or even multiple standards, to stop sending military aircraft and ships to the borders of other countries with or without reason to demonstrate their strength."

"Stop going to other countries to organize 'color revolutions' at every opportunity" and stop imposing sanctions on sovereign countries using "extraterritorial jurisdiction."

"What I want to stress is that Taiwan-related, Xinjiang-related, Tibet-related and Hong Kong-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs and brook no interference from any external forces. The G7 has neither the right nor the qualification to point fingers at China's internal affairs.



"We urge G7 members to manage their own country's affairs, solve their own human rights issues, and do something serious to restore peace in Europe, instead of smearing other countries, interfering in other countries' internal affairs, and making trouble everywhere."

The statement came after the foreign ministers from the G7, which includes the US, Germany, Italy, Canada, the UK, France and Japan, issued a statement on Saturday amid extensive Western sanctions, stating that the seven member nations should focus on their own issues instead of intervening in other countries' internal affairs. The G7 also expressed concern regarding China's involvement in the situation in and around the East and South China seas, advising Beijing to avoid threats, coercion, intimidation measures and the use of force, demanding that China grant impartial monitors access to Xinjiang and Tibet. The group also called for peace and stability in Taiwan and expressed support for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly and WHO technical meetings. China regarded these remarks as interference in its internal affairs. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the UK on Monday said: