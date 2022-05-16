Thousands of homes are still without power and a Normandy children's home was set alight by lightning. Other areas are now on storm alert.Violent storms hit northwestern parts of France last night (Sunday, May 15) resulting in power cuts for 5,500 homes with 28,000 lightning strikes recorded between Manche (Normandy) and Maine-et-Loire (Pays de la Loire).Some 5,000 of these homes were still without electricity this morning, as Enedis stated that "the biggest repairs need to be done [today]."