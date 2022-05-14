Meteor fall lasting about 5 seconds. The phenomenon was recorded on Friday, May 13, 2022 around 20:36 (local time), by the JJS2 camera of the monitoring station in Monte Castelo - SC (Jocimar Justino - BRAMON).The "fireball" was seen in the Southwest direction from the local point of view.It is estimated that the event took place over the state of Rio Grande do Sul, over the region of Frederico Westphalen.( Translated by Google)