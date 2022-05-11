FIREBALL
© Jörg S.
We received 22 reports about a fireball seen over Brandenburg, Bremen, Drenthe, Friesland, Groningen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Overijssel, Schleswig-Holstein and Zuid-Holland on Sunday, May 8th 2022 around 20:48 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 7 photos.