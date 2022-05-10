Two women have died and a third one left fighting for her life after they were struck by lightning in Gitiri village in Kinangop, Nyandarua.The three were in a group of women who were tilling a farm near Aberdare forest when the accident occurred. Other farmers nearby were forced to flee.Village elder Salton Mbugua said this was the first time such an incident occurred in the area.He said the three were planning to leave the farm before the rains when they were struck around midday.A senior police officer who declined to be named said the bodies had been taken to the local mortuary.