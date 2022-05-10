Answer- That's the million-dollar question, isn't it? Unfortunately, there's no simple "yes or no" answer. It's more complicated than that.
Question- Can you explain what you mean?
Answer- Sure, but some people might find it a bit confusing.
First, most of what we know comes from the Russians who investigated the bio-labs that were abandoned following the invasion of Ukraine. These are the people who uncovered the pathogens and other toxic substances that were kept at the 30-or-so facilities around the country. The Russian team has also studied the documents "they received from employees of Ukrainian laboratories on the implementation of military biological programs of the United States." In other words, the Russians have compiled evidence that the US is violating its obligations under the terms of the Biological Weapons Convention.
Second, we know that the Pentagon - through various channels - pumped $32 million into laboratories located in Kiev, Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov. These biolabs were chosen to oversee a "project aimed at studying the pathogens of the Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever, leptospirosis and hantaviruses." The Russians believe that interest in these pathogens is due to the fact "their use can be disguised as natural outbreaks of diseases", which is why the project received additional funding. In other words, the Russians think that the US funding was mainly aimed at biological weapons development. The Chinese appear to agree with Russia on this matter. Here's what China's FM said:
You can see that there's considerable concern among many of the countries the US sees as its rivals. And, their concern is not limited to the fact that the US is fooling around with all manner of highly-contagious and lethal pathogens but, also, that these 336 bio-labs are part of an integrated network under the operational control of the Pentagon. That is the biggest red flag of all!"Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian ... asked the US to release "relevant details as soon as possible" regarding alleged US biological laboratories in Ukraine...."The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification."
"According to reports, in these facilities, large quantities of dangerous viruses are stored. Russia has found during its military operation that the US uses these facilities to conduct military plans. ("China... demands 'full account of its biological military activities", opindie.com)
The Russians have been quite blunt about what they think is going on. Here's a clip from their official statement: "We believe that components of biological weapons were created on the territory of Ukraine."
That sums it up perfectly. And they should know, too, after all, it's the Russians who uncovered the stockpiles of pathogens and the documentation that supports their analysis. Of course, all of this could just be more "Russian disinformation", that's what the media would like you to believe. But what the media fails to acknowledge is that a lot of the documents gathered by the Russians have been signed by "real officials and are certified by the seals of their organizations." In other words, the Russians can verify their analysis with hard evidence.
Here's another excerpt from the Russian report that helps to shed light on what's really been going on at these Ukrainian virus factories:
Nice, eh? So, the researchers at these facilities chose the pathogens that they believed were:"During the implementation of these projects, six families of viruses (including coronaviruses) and three types of pathogenic bacteria (pathogens of plague, brucellosis and leptospirosis) were identified. This is due to the main characteristics of these pathogens that make them favourable for the purposes of infection: resistance to drugs, rapid speed of spread from animals to humans, etc.....
A study of the documents in the part of the P-781 project on the study of ways of transmitting diseases to humans through bats showed that the work was carried out on the basis of a laboratory in Kharkov." ("Russia Mod: Briefing on analysis of documents related to US military and biological activities in Ukraine", The Saker)
- The most infectious
- The most deadly
- The most drug resistant
Do you understand what they're saying? The researchers were looking for ways to use migratory birds to transport lethal pathogens to the territories of Washington's enemies. This is beyond diabolical. It's Satanic."Within the framework of the FLU-FLYWAY project, the Kharkov Institute of Veterinary Medicine studied wild birds as vectors for the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. At the same time, the conditions under which spread processes can become unmanageable, cause economic damage and pose risks to food security have been assessed.
These documents confirm the involvement of the Kharkov Institute in the collection of avian influenza virus strains with high epidemic potential and capable of overcoming the interspecific barrier...." ("Russia Mod: Briefing on analysis of documents related to US military and biological activities in Ukraine", The Saker)
The Russian report goes on to explain how much of the documentary evidence of potentially-criminal activity was destroyed following Russia's invasion. Check it out:
In other words, the Russian invasion triggered a mad-dash at the labs where these killer pathogens were being stored. Researchers had to quickly dispose of the evidence before the Russians arrived and figured out what was going on. The lab personnel were performing the same sketchy ritual as a serial killer who scrupulously wipes the bloody fingerprints off the murder weapon before the cops arrive. In other words, they were "covering their tracks." At the same time, the researchers were told to blame everything on "Russian propaganda." (But you probably knew that already.)"The materials that our Defense Ministry got hold of prove that all serious high-risk research in Ukrainian biolabs was directly supervised by US experts... Our Defense Ministry reports that at this moment the Kiev regime.... hastily covers up all traces so that the Russian side could not get hold of direct evidence of the US and Ukraine violating Article 1 of the BTWC. They rush to shut down all biological programs.
Ukraine's Health Ministry ordered to eliminate biological agents deposited in biolabs starting from 24 February 2022. We infer from the instructions to lab personnel that the order of elimination of collections suggested that they should be destroyed irrevocably. Having analyzed the destruction certificates, we can say that the Lvov lab alone destroyed 232 containers with pathogens of leptospirosis, 30 - of tularemia, 10 - of brucellosis, 5 - of plague. The total of more than 320 containers was eliminated. Pathogens' titles and excessive amounts give reason to think that this work was done as part of military biological programs." ("USNC biolabs in the Ukraine", The Saker)
Question — How have these bio-labs effected the lives of the people living in Ukraine?
So, a number of people who lived around these facilities mysteriously died from weird strains of tuberculosis and other oddball diseases, but we'll never know for sure whether the deaths were deliberate or not. And, naturally, the perpetrators of these crimes will never be held accountable. It's tragic.According to the Russian MOD: "... attention is drawn to the fact of a sharp increase in cases of tuberculosis caused by new multi-resistant strains among citizens living in Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics in 2018. ..., more than 70 cases of the disease were detected, which ended in a rapid fatal outcome. This may indicate a deliberate infection, or an accidental leakage of the pathogen from one of the biolabs located on the territory of Ukraine." ("Russian MOD", The Saker)
Of course, it could all be a big coincidence, but I suspect not. I suspect that the Ukrainians are the unwitting lab rats in Uncle Sam's deadly science project. And there's more, too. Check out this blurb from Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin:
This idea that the US is developing bio-agents that selectively target particular ethnic groups is a recurrent theme among critics of America's mysterious bio-projects. According to Chinese military expert, Song Zhongping, "The United States kept setting up biological laboratories around rival countries with the goal of developing targeted viral weapons against those countries...The US insists on developing weapons of mass destruction to seek hegemony, which is a gross violation of the Biological Weapons Convention and an assault on human civilization." Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert." ("US shuns UN meeting on biological security", Global Times)"It is also no secret to the leadership of our country that the purpose of these biological experiments conducted by the Pentagon using biomaterials obtained from Slavic subjects in Ukraine and other countries neighboring Russia is to develop 'ethnic weapons' against the Russian population of Russia." ("Rogozin: Bioweapons developed in Ukraine...", The Saker)
And here's how author M.K. Bhadrakumar summed it up in a recent article titled "Migratory birds of mass destruction":
Finally, there is this from author Matthew Ehret who explains the probable origins of "ethnic targeting" with biological weapons. Here's what he said in an article at the Unz Review:"Russia had released a number of documents related to the biological military activities of the Pentagon, which pointed toward a worldwide project to set up biological laboratories in rival countries with the goal of developing targeted viral weapons against those countries."...
(According to) General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, that Washington is creating biological laboratories in different countries and connecting them to a unified system." ("Migratory birds of mass destruction", Indian Punchline)
Further along in the article, Ehret points to evidence that researchers may have achieved their goal of "selectively targeting particular ethnic groups." Here's the money-quote:"The earlier October 2000 RAD document emphasized the importance which the neocon cabal placed on bioweapons ..stating: "Combat will likely take place in new dimensions: In space, cyber-space and perhaps the world of microbes... advanced forms of biological warfare that can "target" specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool". ("The Project for a New American Century and the Age of Bioweapons: 20 Years of Psychological Terror", Matthew Ehret, Unz Review)
Is that where all this is headed: Ethnic specific bioweapons to help usher in the New World Order?"...leading medical specialists like Dr. Shankara Chetti of South Africa, Dr. Soňa Peková of the Czech Republic) and Dr Meryl Nass of the USA having delivered bountiful evidence that the various waves of the pathogen were not only NOT naturally occurring, but ethnic specific and lab-generated.
After evaluating over 7,000 paients, Dr. Chetty observed early on that the patients who suffered the greatest during each of the four waves encountered in South Africa were ethnic specific with the first wave targeting only blacks, the second only Indians and the third Caucasians and Arabs." ("The Project for a New American Century and the Age of Bioweapons: 20 Years of Psychological Terror", Matthew Ehret, Unz Review)
One can only wonder.
We're also curious about the fact that these 300-plus bio-labs (around the world) are part of a "unified system" that is under the Pentagon's control. What's that all about? Why would the Pentagon want a unified system of biological laboratories?
I can think of one reason, although I'm sure there are many more. Let's say, powerful elites wanted to change our democratic system to a more authoritarian model (The Great Reset) by creating a global crisis that could be used as a pretext for terminating personal freedom, enforcing mandatory vaccination and imposing martial law. If they had a network of biological labs at their disposal, they could easily release the same-identical pathogen in locations around the world creating the perception of a rapidly-spreading virus. In other words, a widespread network of bio-labs could be used to simulate a global pandemic.
Is such a thing even possible?
You bet it is, in fact, the last two years might provide us with an example of how the system actually works.
One last thing: The UN Security Council recently convened an emergency meeting to address the issue of Ukraine's biological labs. (Arria Formula Meeting on Biological Security.) But did anyone from the Biden administration attend the confab?
No one. The administration boycotted the meeting entirely , which means the US was given the opportunity to make its case before the international community, but decided to pull a no-show instead. Why would that be, we wonder?
A member of the Chinese delegation said it was a sign of a "guilty conscience."
That sounds about right to me.
Comment: Not a "guilty conscience" - just an hubrisitc and megalomaniacal will not to be answerable to anyone.