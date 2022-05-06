Floods hit the state of Santa Catarina in Brazil today, on May 5th 2022.Heavy rains caused flash floods throughout the state, as rivers burst their banks, flooding low lying areas.Thousands of residents have been forced to leave their homes following the floods, as houses filled with water, destroying possessions.Roads filled with water, making travel impossible. In rural areas, landslides blocked roads and caused further damage to buildings and vehicles.The areas impacted include Tubarão, Forquilinha, São Ludgero and Araranguá. Warnings remain in place for the coming days.