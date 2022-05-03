© Stalker Zone Org

consolidation of US control over the European Union and NATO countries;

the use of the armed forces of Poland, Romania and the Baltic states, as well as mercenaries from Western countries, the Near and Middle East in combat operations against Russia;

the destruction of the male population and the de facto enslavement of women and children of Ukraine for the subsequent development of this territory in the interests of the power and financial elite of the United States, Britain and Israel.

I will try to briefly explain and justify the necessary measures to achieve Victory.The special military operationIt includes the following components and stages.To exhaust the Russian armed forces in a war with well-trained and directly controlled by the Pentagon armed forces fighters, "stitched" by the nazi vertical of officers appointed by the intelligence agencies of the United States and Britain; to turn the population of Ukraine into zombies infected with Russophobia; at the same time, to turn the world community against Russia, bringing charges of war crimes and genocide against its leadership. On this basis, confiscate Russia's foreign currency assets and impose total sanctions against it, causing the maximum possible damage.To terrorise the Russian population by shelling border villages and military infrastructure facilities, sabotage of transport, hacker attacks; to affect the public consciousness with a stream of negative fake news and anti-government propaganda through social networks; to impose, through their agents of influence in the financial and economic authorities, the implementation of an economic policy blocking the mobilisation of resources, including: inflating interest rates, continuing the export of capital, encouraging monetary and financial speculation, manipulating the ruble exchange rate, inflating prices. Thus, to repeatedly aggravate the effect of sanctions and provoke a collapse in production and a decline in living standards.Provoking, against the background of falling living standards and losses during the special military operation, protest moods and destructive socio-political actions with the aim of overthrowing the legitimate government; the use of the entire arsenal of methods of organising "colour revolutions" financed by the Comprador oligarchy under the promise to unfreeze assets seized in the US-European jurisdiction; in parallel, the preparation of organisational and ideological foundations for separatist actions in the regions. This stage is under active development.This plan also provides for the following tasks:Due to the objective laws of world economic development, this plan is doomed to failure. The United States will not be able to win the global hybrid war unleashed by them to maintain its global hegemony.In an effort to inflict as much damage as possible on Russia, Washington, London and Brussels played their main trump cards:the image of an exemplary legal democratic state, faith in the "sacred" right of private property. Thus, they have put all countries independent of them before the need to search for new global currency instruments, risk insurance mechanisms, restore the norms of international law and create their own systems of economic security.Anti-Russian sanctions did not strengthen, but, on the contrary, undermined the global dominance of the US and the EU, which the rest of the world began to treat with distrust and apprehension. They dramatically accelerated the transition to a new world economic order and the relocation of the centre of the world economy to Southeast Asia. Russia needs to stand its ground in the confrontation with the United States and NATO, bringing it to its logical end, so as not to be torn between them and China, which is irreversibly becoming the leader of the world economy.