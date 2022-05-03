Some background:
(Eugene Trofymenko, "ATO Po-narodnomu, Abo chomu ne Vladimir Putin ne vviv viyska," Pravyi Sektor, 2 May 2014, see also The New Terrorist Threat: Ukrainian Ultra-Nationalist and Neo-Fascist Terrorism at Home and Abroad ; http://pravyysektor.info/news/anons-richnytsi-2-travnya-v-odesi/; Ukraine's Neo-Fascist Right Sector Claims Responsibility Again for 2 May 2014 Terrorist Pogrom; http://pravyysektor.info/news/odesa-2-travnya-2014-ho-roku-zhadajmo-video/; and http://vesti-ukr.com/odessa/98618-na-kulikovom-pole-proshel-traurnyj-miting).No one was ever prosecuted for the Odessa terrorist pogrom, and Dmitro Yarosh, whose organization claimed responsibility for "coordinating" the attack became a candidate for the Ukrainian presidency. He was never investigated or forced to go into hiding.
These are uncomfortable facts that few in the West have had to face or ponder. Those who have understand that not only "Putin's Russia" is to blame for the present war. Violence begets violence. Those who start the violence are often not the ones to put an end to it.
APPENDIX - Selected Sources on 2 May 2014, Odessa, Ukraine
- Perhaps the most comprehensive compilation, more than four hours of raw footage beginning from the street fighting in the city center, can be found at "Odessa. Tragediya 2-ogo maya 2014 goda. Ot nachal i do...kontsa," YouTube, 19 December 2014,, last accessed on 27 March 2016.
- For a similarly long, raw video beginning after the city street fighting from the storm of Kulikovo Field, see "Odessa dom profsoyuzov POLNOE VIDEO," YouTube, 2 May 2014, last accessed on 28 March 2016.
- A good collection of links to videos and other material can be found at "Ne 46, a 189 chelovek unichtozheno v Odesse 2 maya...," Stikhi.ru, 5 May 2014, last accessed on 27 March 2016.
- An early journalistic account with photographs and video is available at "Massovyie besporyadki v Odesse. Khronika sobytii," Ekho Moskvy, 2 May 2014, last accessed on 28 March 2016.
- For an eyewitness account just after the events by one of the people trapped in the building see, "04.05.2014, Odessa Osvobozhdennyi iz GorUVD activist antimaidana," YouTube, 4 May 2014, last accessed on 27 May 2016.
- Ulrich Heyden, German documentary film Lauffleuer," at "lauffleuer - Rassledovanie zlodeyanii Odesse 2 maya 2014 (Nemetskii s subtitrami na russkom yazyke), YouTube, 13 March 2015, , last accessed on 27 March 2016
- Paul Moreira, French documentary film 'Ukraine - Les Masques De La Revolution,' The Daily Motion, 2 February 2016, , last accessed on 27 March 2016.
- Слово очевидцу событий в доме профсоюзов (Eyewitness account of the events at the Trade Union House")
- Стрелявший по людям в Одессе сотник Микола умер в больнице от тяжелой болезни ("Mykola the centurion who shot at people in Odessa died in hospital from a serious illness")
- Man accompanying Parubiy in meet with Mykola same as man in camoflouge? See at 11:54
- "Massovyie besporyadki v Odesse. Khronika sobytii (Mass meetings in Odessa. Khronika sobytii)," Ekho Moskvy, 2 May 2014, last accessed on 28 March 2016.
PRAVYI SEKTOR SAYS "Are these my people?" 4:25 INTO THIS VIDEO:
Eugene Trofymenko, "АТО ПО-НАРОДНОМУ, АБО ЧОМУ НЕ ВЛАДІМІР ПУТІН НЕ ВВІВ ВІЙСЬКА," Pravyi Sektor,
IN THE POPULAR WAY, OR WHY DIDN'T PUTIN INTRODUCE TROOPS?Russian translation of the above by Kavkaz Tsentr, the website of the Chechen nationalist/jihadist Chechen Republic of Ichkeriya:
May 2, 2014 was another bright page of our national history. On this day, despite the efforts of the MUP, indifferent public Putin abolished the Sabbath and ordinary mercenaries degenerates in Odessa. Alcoholic, drug addicts and other lumpen proletariat, and are paid activists and exiled Russian saboteurs shamefully fled from angry Ukrainian citizens who decided to restore order in their own land. The current regime disarm their own citizens, but often turns a blind eye to anti-tyranny element. In Odessa, Ukrainian patriots had to go against well-armed (including AC) anti-freaks. But it did not work: Ukrainian spirit prevailed, Cossack elements woke up, gathering degenerates, "separastiv" scattered like a flock of Iris.
Gangs of anti-rebels resisted not the professional military and the public - about a hundred members of the "Right Sector" ultras, patriotic residents of Odessa. Dmitry Jarosz to coordinate oppose Russian aggression has once again ignored the "expediency" of the campaign (but really: what choices when threatened the very existence of the state is Ukraine?).
Yes, the men "the right sector" and other Ukrainian patriots suffered losses in killed and wounded. However, the toll of Russian terrorists were much higher, namely the phenomenon of "separatists" in Odessa disappeared as a factor. All this - the merit of a united patriotic feelings of the public.
Now let's look at the next thing. More than two months later, we were told: give up the action, for thus you will only provoke Putin. Hoping to start appropriate actions by the government, the public gave up the initiative in Crimea. As a consequence, the region was occupied.
In fact, it must be remembered truths: most oppressing the one who gives himself to oppress and not doing any resistance. Can Kremlin dwarf enter the army? Yes, absolutely. But not because its some "triggers", but because he is a sick man and imperialist Russia perverted way. But our task - even now do the greatest possible resistance to our enemies. This resistance, by the way, can make undersized idiots recover from the Kremlin, as if he had remained at least remnants of common sense, he realizes that not only the saboteurs and mercenaries, but the regular army in Ukraine awaits a desperate guerrilla resistance. So - at least most of pacifism and action! Even under current law, according to the current Constitution, we have not only the right but also the duty to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.Responsible citizens already had a successful terrorist operation. God willing - to be continued ...
ПРАВЫЙ СЕКТОР: Отказ от сопротивление провоцирует агрессора на военное вторжение
«2 мая 2014 стало еще одной светлой страницей нашей отечественной истории. В этот день, несмотря на усилия сотрудников МВД, небезразличная общественность ликвидировала шабаш путинский наемников и рядовых дегенератов в г. Одесса.
Пьяницы, наркоманы, другие люмпены, а также проплаченные русские активисты и засланные диверсанты позорно бежали от разгневанных украинских граждан, которые решили навести порядок на собственной земле.
Властный режим в Киеве разоружает собственных граждан, но нередко закрывает глаза на произвол антигосударственного элемента. В Одессе украинским патриотам пришлось идти голыми руками против хорошо вооруженных (включая автоматы АК) антиукраинских уродов. Однако это не подействовало: украинский дух победил, казацкая стихия проснулась, сборище дегенератов — «сепаратистов» разбежалось будто стая петушков.
Бандам антигосударственных мятежников сопротивлялись не профессиональные военные, а общественность — около сотни членов «Правого сектора», патриотически настроенные жители Одессы.
Дмитрий Ярош, чтобы координировать противодействие русской агрессии в очередной раз проигнорировал «целесообразность» избирательной кампании (и действительно: зачем выборы, если под угрозой стоит само существование государства Украина?).
Да, бойцы Правого сектора и другие украинские патриоты понесли потери убитыми и ранеными. Однако потери среди русских террористов были намного больше, а сам феномен «сепаратистов» в Одессе исчез как фактор. Все это — заслуга объединенной патриотическими чувствами общественности.
А теперь давайте посмотрим на следующую вещь. Более двух месяцев нам говорили: откажитесь от активных действий, потому что так вы только провоцируете Путина. Надеясь на начало адекватных действий со стороны власти, общественность отказалась от самостоятельных действий в Крыму. Как следствие, Крым оказался оккупированным.
На самом же деле, нужно помнить прописную истину: больше притесняют дающего себя угнетать и не оказывающего сопротивления.
Может ли кремлевский карлик ввести войска? Да, бесспорно. Но не потому, что его кто-то «провоцирует», а потому, что он больной человек и ведет Россию извращенным империалистическим путем.
Наша же задача — уже сейчас оказывать как можно большее сопротивление нашим врагам. Это сопротивление, кстати, может заставить низкорослого придурка из Кремля опомниться, ведь если у него остались хоть остатки здравого ума, он осознает, что не только диверсантов и наемников, но и регулярную армию в Украине ждёт отчаянный партизанское сопротивление. Поэтому — минимум пацифизма и максимум действий!
Даже по нынешнему законодательству, согласно нынешней конституции мы имеем не только право, но и обязанность защищать суверенитет и территориальную целостность нашей Родины. Сознательные граждане уже провели одну успешную антитеррористическую операцию. Даст Бог — продолжение последует...»
Gordon M. Hahn, Ph.D., is an Expert Analyst at Corr Analytics, and a Senior Researcher at the Center for Terrorism and Intelligence Studies (CETIS), Akribis Group. Dr. Hahn is the author of Tselostnost': Wholeness in Russian Thought, Culture, History, and Politics (Europe Books, forthcoming in 2022) The Russian Dilemma: Security, Vigilance, and Relations with the West from Ivan III to Putin (McFarland, 2021), Ukraine Over the Edge: Russia, the West, and the "New Cold War" (McFarland, 2018), The Caucasus Emirate Mujahedin: Global Jihadism in Russia's North Caucasus and Beyond (McFarland, 2014), Russia's Islamic Threat (Yale University Press, 2007), and Russia's Revolution From Above: Reform, Transition and Revolution in the Fall of the Soviet Communist Regime, 1985-2000 (Transaction, 2002). He also has published numerous think tank reports, academic articles, analyses, and commentaries in both English and Russian language media.
Dr. Hahn also has taught at Boston, American, Stanford, San Jose State, and San Francisco State Universities and as a Fulbright Scholar at Saint Petersburg State University, Russia and has been a senior associate and visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Kennan Institute in Washington DC, and the Hoover Institution.