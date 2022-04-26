Earth Changes
Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba hit by 2nd heavy snowstorm in 2 weeks
Global News
Sun, 24 Apr 2022 18:42 UTC
The parkland area was hit hard with a second Colorado low in just two weeks. It brought strong wind gusts and thick heavy snow.
Electricity at the Elkhorn Resort was out when guests woke up Sunday morning, a disappointment for Toni Hayes.
"A lot of us came and thought, okay we're going to have a storm and it's going to melt or whatever," Hayes told Global News.
The weather had other plans for her, as she planned to head home to Minitonas on Sunday.
"There's no power so there's no heat in the rooms, and a lot of people didn't come prepared with food."
Paul Pambrun from Winnipeg is also staying at the resort. However, he's feeling optimistic about the weather.
"We knew it was coming, so it was no surprise. Might as well make the best of it," he said while chopping wood outside.
"My parents have been away down south, snow birds I guess they call them. So they brought the snow. We're all here getting together after six months."
Meanwhile the municipality of Harrison Park was busy on Sunday, working to clear roads.
"Our plows are out right now. They are trying to help hydro to get around and get to the areas where hydro lines are down," said Jason Potter, the Reeve of Harrison Park.
Snow drifts in some spots, he says, are at least seven feet high.
"We definitely needed the moisture for the farmers, we needed to refill the slews get some water back in the ground, but I would say enough is enough, let's just get on to summer time."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
- Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
- Biden to get face on new trillion dollar bill
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
Quote of the Day
I've had enough of someone else's propaganda. I'm for truth, no matter who tells it. I'm for justice, no matter who it's for or against. I'm a human being first and foremost, and as such I am for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.
Recent Comments
Neither the US nor Ukraine will pay the reconstruction costs of eastern Ukraine because Russia will likely annexe this predominantly pro-Russian...
"I would say our concerns are not new, including Twitter and others, in order to spread misinformation, disinformation, the need for these...
Confession through projection.
Time has not been created by anyone, it is a reference point. That's about it. How long does my paper have to be to get a degree ?
Not one of these asshole doctors will mention that Omega 6 fatty acids are the main cause of systemic inflammation from diet, and if you simply...