It only took a matter of hours before power was knocked out and highways were closed, as a snowstorm rolled in to the Riding Mountain National Park area Saturday night.The parkland area was hit hard with a second Colorado low in just two weeks.Electricity at the Elkhorn Resort was out when guests woke up Sunday morning, a disappointment for Toni Hayes."A lot of us came and thought, okay we're going to have a storm and it's going to melt or whatever," Hayes told Global News.The weather had other plans for her, as she planned to head home to Minitonas on Sunday."There's no power so there's no heat in the rooms, and a lot of people didn't come prepared with food."Paul Pambrun from Winnipeg is also staying at the resort. However, he's feeling optimistic about the weather."We knew it was coming, so it was no surprise. Might as well make the best of it," he said while chopping wood outside."My parents have been away down south, snow birds I guess they call them. So they brought the snow. We're all here getting together after six months."Meanwhile the municipality of Harrison Park was busy on Sunday, working to clear roads."Our plows are out right now. They are trying to help hydro to get around and get to the areas where hydro lines are down," said Jason Potter, the Reeve of Harrison Park."We definitely needed the moisture for the farmers, we needed to refill the slews get some water back in the ground, but I would say enough is enough, let's just get on to summer time."