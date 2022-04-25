© Social Media



A fire broke out on Monday morning at an oil depot in Bryansk, a large Russian city around 150km from Ukraine, and 370km south-west of Moscow.officials told RIA Novosti. No casualties have been reported and there is no threat to residential buildings, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has advised.its press service stated, according to TASS. Local residents have reported that explosions were heard and sirens are audible in social media videos.the causes of which have not yet been established, Moscow daily Kommersant has reported. Bryansk is home to over 400,000 people, and is an important regional hub.State-owned Rossiya-24 TV has suggested thatBefore Monday's incident, officials in Bryansk Region had warned of a potential terrorist threat. Similar fears were announced in parts of Voronezh Region and the entirety of the smaller Belgorod Region, where Ukraine was accused of shelling an oil depot earlier this month. The incidents come as the Russian military offensive - which began on February 24 - continues in the neighboring state.Also overnight,