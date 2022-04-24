© Greg Bowker/Getty Images.jpg



International disputes should be resolved through dialogue and not by sanctions, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, while presenting his country's new Global Security Initiative.Speaking via videolink at the international forum in the province of Hainan amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, Xi chose not to comment on other specific international issues, highlighting instead his general vision of a global security framework."We, humanity, are living in an indivisible security community.in the 21st century," Xi said.The Chinese leader underlined thatof the international security framework.He announced that Beijing's Global Security Initiative would be based on these core principles. Among other things, he said, it is important "to reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and say no to group politics and bloc confrontation; andThe Chinese leader called on the international community to remain committed to "peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue," andThese calls are apparently in line with the emphatically neutral stance of Beijing when it comes to the situation in Ukraine. From the first days of Russia's military attack on the neighboring country, China called for a negotiated settlement to the conflict, underlining its support for both Ukraine's right to territorial integrity and Russia's legitimate security concerns.The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian called such an approach "constructive" and stressed that it puts Beijing "on the right side of history."Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.