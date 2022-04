© file photo



Russia says it has shut down consulates of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in different parts of the country and requested that their staff members leave in retaliation for recent diplomatic moves against Moscow by the three Baltic nations.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on April 21 thatthe statement said.The announcement comes days afterover Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, while Lithuania expelled Russia's ambassador over Moscow's aggression against Kyiv.In March,after the three Baltic nations joined other EU members in a move to expel Russian diplomats over the invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on April 21, Estonia joined Latvia and Lithuania in banning the display of the symbols "Z" and "V," which are used by supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine.