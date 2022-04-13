© Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Russia will perceive convoys delivering arms from NATO states to Ukraine as legitimate targets for its military once they reach Kiev controlled territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned in an interview published on Wednesday.Regular contact with the US is impossible for Russia, considering "Washington's unabashed support for militaristic intentions of the Kiev regime [and] the pouring of modern weapons" into the country by NATO members, the diplomat explained Moscow's goal now is to make it abundantly clear for the US and its allies that Russia will use harsh methods in response to attempts to stymie its military in Ukraine.Moscow has maintained this position from the early days of hostilities in Ukraine.The weapons in question was believed to be from Slovakia, which announced donating an S-300 battery to Ukraine last week. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger called the Russian claim "propaganda," citing Kiev's denial of the report.The official added that American attempts to damage Russia through economic sanctions failed to achieve their goal, contrary to the "expectations that the Russians would surrender, as the West convinced itself." The restrictions are hurting Western nations and businesses too, he pointed out. And while they may slow down Russia's development, in the long run they won't stop it, Ryabkov assured.Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.Russia has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.