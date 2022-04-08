Society's Child
5th Circuit revives Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers over jurisdictional issue
ABA Journal
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 10:30 UTC
The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a nationwide injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown and ordered dismissal of the case, report the Associated Press, Reuters, CNN and the New York Times.
Biden's mandate had required COVID-19 vaccines for all executive branch employees, with exceptions for medical and religious reasons.
Brown had reasoned Biden had likely exceeded his authority under the Constitution and federal statutes when he issued the mandate in January. The 5th Circuit reversed in a 2-1 opinion, holding that the plaintiffs should have followed the exclusive procedures established by the Civil Service Reform Act.
That law bars pre-enforcement challenges such as the one filed by the plaintiffs, who had not yet faced discipline for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate, the appeals court said.
After adverse employment action is taken, federal employees who want to appeal must seek relief with the Merit Systems Protection Board. If that appeal fails, the employees may seek review before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
The appeals court said the plaintiffs could have taken another pre-enforcement route, however. They could have filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel alleging that the mandate was a prohibited personnel practice.
If the office sided with the plaintiffs, it would have the authority to report that action and petition the Merit Systems Protection Board for corrective action. The plaintiffs would have a right to appeal an adverse decision by the board to the Federal Circuit.
Judge Carl Stewart wrote the majority opinion in the case, Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden.
In a separate vaccine case, the U.S. Supreme Court in January blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for larger companies. But the court allowed a vaccine mandate for health care workers in health care settings that receive federal funds.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- It's obvious who gains from Bucha Massacre but there's hardly any media left to say it
- Senate votes 100-0 to limit trade with Russia, ban oil imports
- US officials admit they're literally just lying to the public about Russia
- Milley and Austin 'frequently' reach out to Russian counterparts and get no reply
- More damning evidence surfaces against Hillary Clinton in Durham probe
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send buses of migrants to DC ahead of Title 42 surge
- 5th Circuit revives Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers over jurisdictional issue
- Eye-witness report from Donbass: How the war looks from the Russian side
- Germany's Chancellor hesitates to send Ukraine tanks as it could directly implicate Berlin in the war
- Chinese perspective: US works with Nazis to exploit Europe both in WWII and at present, now targets Ukraine
- Bye, bye paper gold: Russia Deploys the Gold Weapon
- Mud volcano erupts near temple in Pingtung's Wandan Township, Taiwan
- Cowardly Senate caves: Confirms soft-on-sex-offenders Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black female Supreme Court justice
- Ukraine chess sisters facing expulsion for refusing to sign anti-Russian letter
- The smell of cheese - French election primer
- Economist at World Government Summit says new financial world order about to shift in dramatic new direction
- Disney to assist employees in obtaining genital mutilation, cross-sex hormones for minor children
- NBC journalists claim hiring Jen Psaki will tarnish the network's brand, report
- Kremlin says sanctions on Putin's mysterious daughters are 'difficult to understand'
- Phone call records shed light on what happened near Kiev
- It's obvious who gains from Bucha Massacre but there's hardly any media left to say it
- Senate votes 100-0 to limit trade with Russia, ban oil imports
- US officials admit they're literally just lying to the public about Russia
- Milley and Austin 'frequently' reach out to Russian counterparts and get no reply
- More damning evidence surfaces against Hillary Clinton in Durham probe
- Germany's Chancellor hesitates to send Ukraine tanks as it could directly implicate Berlin in the war
- Chinese perspective: US works with Nazis to exploit Europe both in WWII and at present, now targets Ukraine
- Bye, bye paper gold: Russia Deploys the Gold Weapon
- Cowardly Senate caves: Confirms soft-on-sex-offenders Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black female Supreme Court justice
- Economist at World Government Summit says new financial world order about to shift in dramatic new direction
- Kremlin says sanctions on Putin's mysterious daughters are 'difficult to understand'
- Phone call records shed light on what happened near Kiev
- China weighs in on root cause of 'Ukraine issue'
- Ruble stronger than before Ukraine crisis, Russia needs just 6 months to offset impact of sanctions
- US, Poland to hold joint military exercises near Ukraine border
- Why do Europeans have to sacrifice hot showers to 'stick it to Putin'?
- Central bank smackdown: Glazyev vs. Nabiullina
- Sit back and watch Europe commit suicide
- Need for a special counsel in Hunter Biden's case has grown urgent
- US to send $100M in additional military aid to Ukraine
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send buses of migrants to DC ahead of Title 42 surge
- 5th Circuit revives Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers over jurisdictional issue
- Eye-witness report from Donbass: How the war looks from the Russian side
- Ukraine chess sisters facing expulsion for refusing to sign anti-Russian letter
- The smell of cheese - French election primer
- Disney to assist employees in obtaining genital mutilation, cross-sex hormones for minor children
- NBC journalists claim hiring Jen Psaki will tarnish the network's brand, report
- Row in Greece over neo-Nazi Zelensky co-speaker
- Thievery: Finland seizes $46 million worth of Russian art over EU sanctions
- Best of the Web: Ukraine War! What Is It Good For? Propaganda!
- Black Lives Matter shows how liberal groups weaponize social media censorship
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers.
- Harvard Law School 'apartheid' report leaves Israel's defenders speechless
- Fusion Centers target the homeless, substance abusers, protesters and more
- Medicine's got a tricky operation coming up: How to graft 'systemic racism' onto hard science
- Florida Governor DeSantis emerges as an American leader
- Judge acquits Jan. 6 defendant after video shows police allowing him into Capitol
- Whistleblower who turned in Hunter's abandoned laptop reveals he has 450GB of DELETED material - and has fled to Switzerland fearing retaliation from White House
- Dozens of Disney employees have been arrested for child sex crimes
- Twitter bans US Marine for questioning Ukraine narrative
- The German experiment that placed foster children with pedophiles
- Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert
- Unsealed files expose how US abused climate change agenda to preserve its military power
- Bought and paid for: How the neo-nazi Ukrainian nationalist movement was nurtured by the CIA post-WWII
- Tiananmen Square: The failure of an American-instigated 1989 color revolution
- The world's oldest pants are a 3,000-year-old marvel of engineering
- SOTT Focus: 'Gods of War': How The US Weaponized Ukraine Against Russia
- Flashback: Documentary of the liberation of Ukraine by the Red Army
- The necro-neologism of lethal legal experts
- New revelations shed light on Nazi roots of House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
- Conflicts in Priti Patel's power over Assange
- The Nazis of Ukraine
- 5,000-year population history of Xinjiang brought to light in new ancient DNA study
- 'Why were we there?': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
- Russia, Ukraine & the law of war: Crime of aggression
- Oldest sun observatory in the Americas built by an unknown culture
- Mysterious, giant stone jars found in India
- The crimes of Winston Churchill
- Zelensky: Don't forget Ukrainian Jewish role in the dispossession of Palestine
- Our elites need to recognize that America's 'unipolar moment' is over
- 'Mystery' boson finding contradicts understanding of universe
- Russia's role in space program is irreplaceable, Roscosmos boss says as EU suspends cooperation on Mars mission
- Sara Walker and her crew publish the most interesting biology paper of 2022 (So far, anyway)
- New experiment could confirm the fifth state of matter
- Magnetic field of Milky Way's 'bone' fully mapped for the first time
- New type of cell found hidden in the lungs
- Canada explores transhuman society
- New Scientist has actually published a sympathetic account of Panpsychism
- 1st 'gapless' human genome finally sequenced
- Hubble telescope reveals the most distant star ever detected
- Earth braces for solar storm, potential aurora displays
- Human cells have weird 'tentacles' that help them move around. Here's how they work
- Planet-scale MRI: High resolution illumination of Earth's interior down to the planet's core
- Memory found to lean more on the brain's electric field than on neurons
- Hundreds of mammals yet to be discovered, analysis of biodiversity data suggests
- Ejection nebula of supernova Cassiopeia A does not expand evenly
- Strange new type of solar wave defies physics
- Microplastics found in blood for the first time
- We've discovered why some whales stop feeding in response to the sound of sonar
- Tall el-Hammam cosmic impact paper survives latest #Pebblegate anti-science attack
- Mud volcano erupts near temple in Pingtung's Wandan Township, Taiwan
- Second big April snowfalls in the Alps as season extends into May - up to 2 feet of fresh snow
- At least 12 fatalities after floods and landslides following heavy rain in Antioquia, Colombia
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2022 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Spring snowstorm leaves Maple Creek, Saskatchewan residents without power - 8 inches of snow reported
- Best of the Web: Rescues and evacuations in Sydney, Australia after more torrential rain causes flooding - 6 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Huge hail the size of golf balls hit Florida
- 1 dead, 2 missing after floods in Davao, Philippines
- Rain and floods affect 20,000 households in south Thailand - almost a foot of rain in 48 hours
- 'Ball Lightning' phenomenon seen in the sky of Maharashtra, India
- Hurricane force winds whip through Colorado
- Snowstorm wrecks Bolivian highway leaving dozens of vehicles stranded
- Heavy spring snowfall across the Cascades, Washington
- Seabirds are dying by the hundreds in western Newfoundland, Canada
- Mt. Baker in Washington reporting 51 inches of spring snowfall in 48 hours
- Record-setting cold snap hits Europe, stunning spring crops
- Rain triggers deadly landslide in Nariño, Colombia
- Ninety months (and counting) of no warming - and now small signs of cooling
- Father and son dead after landslide hits bushwalkers in Blue Mountains, Australia
- Winter weather to continue in Switzerland this week after 50cms of spring snowfall
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on April 4
- Meteor fireball over England on April 6
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 1
- Meteor fireball over Merseyside, UK on March 26
- Meteor fireball over California on March 26
- 2nd bright meteor fireball in a row spotted in Manitoba Wednesday night
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Manitoba, ND and Saskatchewan on March 23
- Meteor fireball explodes twice on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on March 21
- Meteor fireball crossed Hungary's sky at Lake Balaton at dawn on March 22
- Meteor fireball over New York state on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Restrictions Dropping Around the World
- Released documents reveal Pfizer hired 600+ people to process vaccine injury reports
- Disturbing study finds microplastics in human bloodstream
- Dangers of stealth iron overload & the importance of copper: Mercola interviews Morley Robbins
- Transhumanism & biofascism are tools of the 'technological elite,' RFK Jr. interviews T.J Coles
- UK to stop publishing data that suggest COVID vaccines are ineffective
- The illusion of evidence-based medicine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Coming Soon to Your Dinner Plate: Genetically Modified Beef
- UK woman diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever
- 95% of committee members advising on US dietary guidelines had ties to Big Pharma, Big Food
- FDA approves first gene-edited cows for beef
- Israeli medical watchdog committee member resigns, speaks out against vaccine medical experimentation
- Moderna to seek emergency covid vaccine authorization for children under six
- Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills after finding elevated levels of cancer causing impurity
- Best of the Web: Canada's 'pandemic of the fully vaxxed': 7 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths according to official data
- Peer-reviewed BMJ article: Medicine is corrupted by dominance of Big Pharma, which suppresses negative results, hides adverse effects
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Trans Takeover of Women's Sports
- Pfizer and me - Best Buddies
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- Covid Vaccine Spike Protein is a Pore-forming Toxin
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Origins of sociopathy: the etiology of guiltlessness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
- Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
- Biden to get face on new trillion dollar bill
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
Quote of the Day
A child goes missing every 40 seconds in the U.S, over 2,100 per day. In excess of 800,000 children are reported missing each year. Another 500,000 go missing without ever being reported.
Recent Comments
It's really just completely unacceptable. And maybe that puts me on an additional list but the reality is is that these folks do not represent...
An explosive video from Bucha captures evidence of Ukrainian army soldiers arranging dead bodies on the road! They used ropes to pull them into...
US and most western nations seem to be run by demons. I am not kidding. The problem is I look at my family and society as a whole and they think...
An explosive video from Bucha captures evidence of Ukrainian army soldiers arranging dead bodies on the road! They used ropes to pull them into...
The "diddler lobby" must be ecstatic...
Comment: Here we go again...!