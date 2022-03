© EPA



"When fears abounded in late 2017 that Ukraine's efforts to dismantle corruption were weakening, U.S. and foreign officials encouraged me to accept the (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's) request, and join the Naftogaz board to reinforce, and help protect the progress that CEO Andriy Kobolyev and his team had made, and continue with additional critical reforms."

"I can no longer stand by and be used to endorse this negative trend, and it's why I must voluntarily leave the board. I do so with regret but also with pride for what has been accomplished."

"continue working with the Ukrainians, as well as with the Germans and other regional partners, on the importance of maintaining Ukraine's transit role and the security of supply during this period of energy transition."

A senior Biden administration official handling global energy policy recently held a high-level position at a Ukrainian state-run natural gas firm but resigned citing corruption.Hochstein took the position in 2017 after he said government officials persuaded him to accept the offer. Hochstein wrote, in an editorial published by the Kyiv Post in October 2020:Since 2014, the U.S. has led an effort to reduce corruption in Ukraine's government from within, he wrote. His role at Naftogaz was a part of this effort, Hochstein said.But Hochstein eventually resigned from the board in 2020, writing in the Kyiv Post editorial that theIn his statement announcing the appointment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn't mention Hochstein's previous position at Naftogaz. Instead, Blinken noted that Hochstein's decades of experience in the U.S. government, academia and the private sector would help him fortify global energy security "especially in Central and Eastern Europe."Since entering the Biden administration, Hochstein, who served at the State Department under the Obama administration, has engaged in energy diplomacy around the world, making several trips to the Middle East and Eastern Europe In September 2021 during a media briefing, a senior administration official said Hochstein wouldMeanwhile, President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has faced criticism in recent years for his involvement in a separate Ukrainian natural gas firm, Burisma. Hunter Biden was appointed to the company's board in 2014, according to a report published in 2020 by two Senate committees.The report went on to cite Hochstein, who told the committee that he told then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2015 thatAn email originally obtained by the New York Post in October 2020 suggested that Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden and a top Burisma executive in 2015.The State Department and White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.