At least 9 people have died in floods and landslides in Indonesia over the last few days, according to reports from local authorities and the United Nations (UN).The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said six people died in Serang City in the province of Banten on the island of Java after they were swept away or electrocuted.Flooding began in Banten Province after days of heavy rainfall since the start of the month.Along with Serang City, flooding was reported in Pandeglang District, Serang District and Cilegon City. At its peak on 4 March, floodwaters inundated 4,495 houses and directly affected over 10,000 people. As of 07 March the floodwaters have largely receded but there is still a threat of further heavy rain.from 3,364 households. Flooding damaged 2,433 houses, 9 places of worship, 2 government offices and 8 educational facilities. A 500 metre stretch of road was also damaged.Flooding and landslides have affected parts of Malang Regency in East Java Province. Around 75 homes were damaged, 300 people were affected and one died. Also in East Java, severe flooding affected around 7,500 residents of Pasuruan City and Regency on 08 March.and and at least 155 households were affected.