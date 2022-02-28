Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has issued updated guidance to its "Nuclear Explosion" readiness public awareness website, which includes tips to avoid Covid!
FEMA recommends the following steps to prevent 'significant radiation exposure,' which include "Try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household," and "If possible, wear a mask if you're sheltering with people who are not part of your household."
What's more, "If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and let the operator know if you have, or think you might have, Covid-19. If you can, put on a mask before help arrives."
"Many people already feel fear and anxiety about the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The threat of nuclear explosion can add additional stress."
Hazards related to nuclear explosions include:
- Bright FLASH can cause temporary blindness for less than a minute.
- BLAST WAVE can cause death, injury, and damage to structures several miles out from the blast.
- RADIATION can damage cells of the body. Large exposures can cause radiation sickness.
- FIRE AND HEAT can cause death, burn injuries, and damage to structures several miles out.
- ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE (EMP) can damage electrical power equipment and electronics several miles out from the detonation and cause temporary disruptions further out.
- FALLOUT is radioactive, visible dirt and debris raining down from several miles up that can cause sickness to those who are outside.
But whatever you do, remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing while you hopefully avoid a painful cancerous death.
Go to the front of the line. Wait..... Where’s your mask?
Love the old duck and cover film...monkeys with dynamite...kind of seems like a metaphor for Uncle Scam