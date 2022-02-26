Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
climaaovivo.com.br
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 17:54 UTC
-Tangará/SC - Thiago Boesing Photos 360°
-Canela/RS - Bitcom
-Taquara/RS - Heller & Jung Observatory -Bento
Gonçalves/RS - Slaviero Slim Bento Gonçalves
(Translated by Google)
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Sauce for the goose: Colorado State University under federal investigation for female-only leadership program |
- Common sense prevails: Bill limiting trans students' sports participation passes Georgia Senate
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Britain's spies told to check their 'white privilege' and stop saying 'manpower'
- 'Who will prevent a deorbit impact?' Russian space chief warns US that sanctions could have disastrous effect on International Space Station cooperation
- So predictable: Latest propaganda claims liberty activists are Russian pawns
- Lloyds, HSBC, report tripling of revenue despite 'uncertain' outlook for global economy and soaring inflation
- Experts warned for Years that NATO expansion would lead to this
- Russia Ukraine 1
- Timeline: Euromaidan, the original "Ukraine Crisis"
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
- SOTT Focus: Russia Launches Massive Military Operation in Ukraine - Reports of Multiple Explosions, Attacks on Military Targets From Donbass to Kiev
- The West could have prevented the Russo-Ukrainian war, but chose not to
- Russia releases 82 Ukrainian troops captured on Snake Island after they pledge not to take part in any more military action against Russia
- CDC finally ditches indoor masking guidance for majority of US (including schools)
- Trudeau reversal motive surfaces: Canadian Banking Association was approved by the WEF to lead the digital ID creation
- Biden, Europe waiting on key SWIFT sanction against Russia
- The doctor giving DeSantis's pandemic policies a seal of approval
- 'Who will prevent a deorbit impact?' Russian space chief warns US that sanctions could have disastrous effect on International Space Station cooperation
- So predictable: Latest propaganda claims liberty activists are Russian pawns
- Experts warned for Years that NATO expansion would lead to this
- SOTT Focus: Russia Launches Massive Military Operation in Ukraine - Reports of Multiple Explosions, Attacks on Military Targets From Donbass to Kiev
- The West could have prevented the Russo-Ukrainian war, but chose not to
- Russia releases 82 Ukrainian troops captured on Snake Island after they pledge not to take part in any more military action against Russia
- Trudeau reversal motive surfaces: Canadian Banking Association was approved by the WEF to lead the digital ID creation
- Biden, Europe waiting on key SWIFT sanction against Russia
- The doctor giving DeSantis's pandemic policies a seal of approval
- Alabama solar factory to close after Joe Biden guts US tariffs on China
- Russian military confirms seizure of Chernobyl nuclear power plant
- Germany's 'complete blockade' of Russian banks excludes gas payments
- Psaki claims Biden 'Didn't mean it' when he said "No one expected sanctions to prevent anything"
- While the world's attention is on Ukraine: Israeli strikes kill 9 near Damascus
- During call with Putin Iran's President says expansion of NATO serious threat to security of independent countries
- Pentagon will send 7,000 more troops to Germany amidst Russia's special operation in Ukraine
- SOTT Focus: From the Black Sea to the East Med, Don't Poke the Russian Bear
- Best of the Web: Moscow: War in Ukraine started 8 years ago, Russia is now ending it
- Best of the Web: President Putin didn't spark World War III, he just averted it
- 'Murican communism: Lunatic House Democrat wants government to seize and redistribute truckers' vehicles
- Sauce for the goose: Colorado State University under federal investigation for female-only leadership program |
- Common sense prevails: Bill limiting trans students' sports participation passes Georgia Senate
- Britain's spies told to check their 'white privilege' and stop saying 'manpower'
- Lloyds, HSBC, report tripling of revenue despite 'uncertain' outlook for global economy and soaring inflation
- Russia Ukraine 1
- Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
- CDC finally ditches indoor masking guidance for majority of US (including schools)
- Florida's new COVID-19 guidance: 'Buck the CDC'
- Google drops mask, vaccine requirements for employees
- Best of the Web: Did Trudeau back down from Emergencies Act because banks were screaming about massive withdrawals?
- Texas libtard 'teacher': 'Those conservative Christian people, they need to die. They need to get Covid and die'
- Taiwan finally dropping zero-Covid policy, will begin relaxing lockdown restrictions in March
- US-Saudi war on Yemen has killed 377,000 people, 70% of those were children under 5 years old
- German public health insurer: Vaccine side effects maybe 8 to 10 times more frequent than officially reported
- Why Justin Trudeau's Emergencies Act should keep us up at night
- Amazon's woke Lord Of The Rings is the death rattle of social justice content
- UK ignored 'sex for aid' scandal victims - watchdog
- US Coast Guard seizes over $1 billion worth of drugs at Everglades, Florida
- John Pilger rips world leaders for ignoring Donbass shelling for years: 'Hypocrites on Parade'
- Calls to ban RT in UK show what politicians really think of free speech
- Timeline: Euromaidan, the original "Ukraine Crisis"
- Today's Emergency Act, and Anti-Russian false flags echo the Gouzenko Hoax that unleashed the Cold War
- 5,300-yo skull offers earliest known evidence of ear surgery
- Archaeologists discover ritual hunt site in Jordan from 7,000 BCE
- How early Africans lived, traveled and interacted revealed in ancient DNA
- Documents reveal US gov't spent $22M promoting anti-Russia narrative in Ukraine and abroad
- Huge Roman mosaic unearthed in London in 'once-in-a-lifetime find'
- "The most fateful error": Why isn't America listening to the advice on NATO expansion of its foremost 20th century expert on Russia?
- King Tut's ancient dagger was not from Egypt
- Why have so many English medieval works been lost whilst many Irish and Icelandic survived?
- UK commanders in Ukraine met neo-Nazi-linked national guard to 'deepen military cooperation'
- The modern weaponization of our national security system is the lasting legacy of Barack Obama and Eric Holder
- The dubious paternity of Ukraine's modern borders
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- University of Oxford researchers create largest ever human family tree
- Strange 'superionic' matter could make up Earth's inner core
- Astronomers map mysterious element in space
- The reign of the dinosaurs ended in spring
- Zuckerberg reveals AI projects to power Metaverse
- Don't track me bro: 'Altruistic' magpies found to help each other remove monitoring devices
- Metal clouds and liquid gems spotted in the atmosphere of hot Jupiter WASP-121 b
- In a world-first, researchers record the brain waves of a dying patient
- Organic compounds found on Ceres
- New experiments seem to confirm that fish have self-awareness
- How lizards keep their detachable tails from falling off
- Scientists use sounds waves to turn fat-derived stem cells into bone cells
- Balkanatolia: the forgotten continent that sheds light on the evolution of mammals
- New insights into the formation of brown dwarfs
- Ancient megafloods tilted direction of Earth's crust - study
- Geologists map 9.0 magnitude quake's impact on the Cascadia subduction zone
- Two comets plunge to their death
- Sunlight can help dissolve oil into seawater - study
- Astronomers find largest radio galaxy ever
- 'Invisible' earthquake caused mysterious 2021 tsunami, scientists find
- World Snow Wrap February 25 - Dry spell breaks in US, solid snow falls in Europe, good conditions in Canada and massive falls in Japan
- Several ski resorts in Colorado reporting up to 45 inches of new snow in 72 hours
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 2 and injuring 20
- Japanese ski area closes chairlift because it snowed too much with over 700 inches for the season so far
- Storm dumps 22 inches of snow on Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Flagstaff hit by foot of snow, snarling traffic and delaying schools
- 45 killed in 3 months in accidents while clearing snow in Japan
- Michigan's Upper Peninsula buried under feet of snow following record-breaking storm
- 4-year-old boy dies after pit bull attack in Baytown, Texas
- Storm floods streets, drags cars and people are rescued in Umuarama, Brazil
- Thousands of dead fish have washed up on beach in Chile - and no one knows why
- Cyclone Emnati lashes Madagascar - 4th tropical cyclone in a month
- Baby dolphins, porpoises and seals wash up dead on Welsh beaches after storms
- Bolivia - 4 killed, 20 feared missing after floods in Tarija
- Australia - Deadly flash floods in Queensland after 300mm of rain in just 6 hours
- Lightning strikes kill two women in Namibia
- A bone-numbing blast: Storm wallops central US with heavy snow, wind chills near 50 below
- Juhyos: Japan's enchanting 'snow monsters' emerge again and attract thousands of tourists
- Snow biker killed in avalanche in southern Montana
- Up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow in the Swiss Alps
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on February 23
- Meteor fireball over England on February 21
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and others states on February 19
- Meteor fireball over Spain (Feb. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on February 18
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and Indiana on February 15
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 14
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- German health insurer reveals 'alarming' underreporting of vaccine side-effects
- More autopsies needed to explain COVID vaccine deaths
- Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine
- Is the omicron variant leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?
- SOTT Focus: MSM Ignores Elephant in The Room, Gives Ridiculous Reasons For Major Increase in Vaccine-Related Health Conditions
- 19 people die of water-borne leptospirosis in Fiji, amidst increase in dengue fever cases in western part of country
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Trucker Protest Shut Down: Fascism Wins?
- The Current State of Knowledge Regarding Ivermectin's Effectiveness Against Covid-19
- Author of 'Sickening' explains how Big Pharma broke American healthcare
- EU 'demonising' red meat by linking it to risk of developing cancer, says minister
- Cary Watkins confirms embalmer Richard Hirschman's story about the telltale blood clots
- New Zealand's pandemic of the fully vaccinated: Up to 100% of Covid-19 hospitalisations are among the fully vaccinated according to official data
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
- Horse-mounted Canadian police prepare to storm bouncy castle
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
Quote of the Day
Never believe anything until it has been officially denied.
Recent Comments
REMINDER ... I wrote a longer (than my usual ) comment not far above ^^ here.... codis, his wife, family, neighbours could really benefit from our...
Nice try to fit the OT with Zionism and Talmudics ....the OT "creed" (mixing light with dark) Mind your visitation when it arrives Pierre. Living...
Get a grip lad....you used to be strong, now look at you, wanting to wear high heels and sit at home darning socks and living in the kitchen!...
Zucker = Sugar Berg = Mountain CIA: how can we get people to divulge information about themselves that creates a digital commodity that doesn't...
Dr Yan Wong, an evolutionary geneticist at the Big Data Institute Love it hahaha A China man (tick) who is the least qualified according to the...