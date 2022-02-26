The cameras of Clima ao Vivo and the Heller & Jung Observatory recorded the meteor that crossed the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, on Thursday night (24). Check the locations below:-Tangará/SC - Thiago Boesing Photos 360°-Canela/RS - Bitcom-Taquara/RS - Heller & Jung Observatory -BentoGonçalves/RS - Slaviero Slim Bento Gonçalves(Translated by Google)