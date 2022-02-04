© Ramil Sitdikov/AP



China's Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin of Russia have signedas the two leaders showcased their warming relationship amid a tense standoff with the west before the Beijing Winter Olympics.In the joint statement released by the Kremlin,between the US, UK and Australia.The two leaders met for the 38th time since 2013. The two countries also pledged to step up cooperation to thwart "colour revolutions" and external interference, and vowed toThe statement shows how China and Russia have increasingly found common interest in their respective conflicts with western powers, analysts say.In a nod to Russian interests in Ukraine, China said itAt the same time, it addressed Chinese concerns about US-led trade and security alliances in its own region.While there are still stumbling blocks in the relationship and a fully-fledged alliance between Moscow and Beijing is unlikely, the two sides are signalling that they want to roll back US influence in their respective regions. Xi told Putin, according to the Kremlin translation of their remarks:Friday's meeting is Xi's first face-to-face engagement with a foreign leader in nearly two years. The Chinese leader has not left the country since January 2020, when it was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported.as Beijing kicks off a Winter Olympics it hopes will be a soft-power triumph and shift focus away from a buildup blighted by a diplomatic boycott and Covid fears.It was also a rare trip abroad for Putin, who has left Russia just twice since the outbreak of Covid-19 and has maintained a healthy distance from visiting leaders such as Hungary's Viktor Orbán.But as he strode toward Xi on Friday, Putin gave a wide smile and shook the Chinese leader's hand before posing for photographers.Following their talks,including a new contract for Russia to supply an additional 10bn cubic metres of gas each year to China, Putin announced. Gazprom announced theto deliver the gas from Russia's far east to the Chinese state energy corporation CNPC, Reuters reported.Russia already supplies China with about 38bn cubic metres of gas each year via its Power of Siberia pipeline, and is eyeing a second pipeline that would open an additional market for Yamal peninsula gasfields as its Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany has been threatened with sanctions in case of a Russian attack on Ukraine.to continue talks with Putin and head off a potential invasion of Ukraine. The French president,is expected to visit Moscow on Monday and then travel on to Kyiv on Tuesday, as he practices shuttle diplomacy between Putin and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.on the 14 February and Moscow the next day.China's state-run Xinhua news agency also carried an article from Putin on Thursday in which the Russian leader painted a portrait of two neighbours with increasingly shared global goals. Putin wrote:He also hit out at US-led diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Olympics that were sparked by China's human rights record:For its part,in its dispute with Nato powers over Ukraine. Last week, China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, called Russia's security concerns "legitimate", saying they should be "taken seriously and addressed".Moscow is looking for support after its deployment of 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine prompted western nations to warn of an invasion and threaten "severe consequences" in response to any Russian attack.China enjoyed plentiful support from the Soviet Union - the precursor to the modern Russian state - after the establishment of Communist rule in 1949, but the two socialist powers later fell out over ideological differences. Relations got back on track as the cold war ended in the 1990s, and the pair have pursued a strategic partnership in recent years that has seen them work closely on trade, military and geopolitical issues.Those bonds have strengthened further during the Xi Jinping era, at a time when Russia and China find themselves increasingly at odds with western powers. In 2014, in a show of defiance against fierce western criticism over the annexation of Crimea, Putin turned to Xi to look for an alternative. Beijing showed its support by signing a $400bn, 30-year gas deal.Other leaders set to enjoy Xi's hospitality during the Games include Egypt's Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Poland's Andrzej Duda.About 21 world leaders are expected to attend the Games. A majority of those leaders rule non-democratic regimes, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index, with 12 labelled either "authoritarian" or a "hybrid regime".