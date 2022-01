"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" asked Fox News' Peter Doocy as Biden was wrapping up a press conference for the White House's Competition Council.



"No. It's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch," replied Biden.

Just days after President Biden was caught on hot mic calling a reporter's question over the Ukraine conflict " stupid ," the US Commander-in-Chief downplayed a question overWatch:Biden's hot-mic moment comes as nearlyin a November poll say they're worried about inflation - which has of course intensified since then.Monday's outburst follows another hot-mic moment last week, when Biden was caught muttering "" after Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich asked him "" in regards to Ukarine.Earlier last week Biden sparked outrage in Ukraine after he suggested that a "minor incursion" by Russia would merit a different response than a full-scale invasion.On Friday, White House spox Jen Psaki was asked: "Is the president aware that he was caught on a hot mic yesterday? Why does he appear to be dismissing the idea of proactive deterrence?" to which Psaki responded: "Well, the president certainly does not dismiss that idea, considering he has taken a lot of steps including supporting and approving the several sanctions that were put out by the Treasury Department just a couple of days ago."In September, Biden once again criticized the American press, saying that the Indian press is "better behaved" with its questions.Angry old man mode: engaged