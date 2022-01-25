"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" asked Fox News' Peter Doocy as Biden was wrapping up a press conference for the White House's Competition Council.Watch:
"No. It's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch," replied Biden.
Biden's hot-mic moment comes as nearly 90% of Americans in a November poll say they're worried about inflation - which has of course intensified since then.
Monday's outburst follows another hot-mic moment last week, when Biden was caught muttering "what a stupid question," after Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich asked him "Why are you waiting on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to make the first move, sir?" in regards to Ukarine.
Earlier last week Biden sparked outrage in Ukraine after he suggested that a "minor incursion" by Russia would merit a different response than a full-scale invasion.
On Friday, White House spox Jen Psaki was asked: "Is the president aware that he was caught on a hot mic yesterday? Why does he appear to be dismissing the idea of proactive deterrence?" to which Psaki responded: "Well, the president certainly does not dismiss that idea, considering he has taken a lot of steps including supporting and approving the several sanctions that were put out by the Treasury Department just a couple of days ago."
In September, Biden once again criticized the American press, saying that the Indian press is "better behaved" with its questions.
Angry old man mode: engaged