Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:58 UTC
Americans, no matter the circumstances of their birth, all shared freedom, opportunity, the right to build private businesses and enterprises, and a republic - "Representative Democracy." We raised our children believing that they had a legitimate opportunity to live a better life than we did predicated upon their own skills and intelligence. We tried to instill a good work ethic, and that would provide good fortune for the future ahead.
Socialism has destroyed the country. Nobody can do anything without the approval of the government and they have their hand in everyone's pocket. Now with COVID, lockdowns, restrictions, demands for vaccines when this is by no means as serious as most over diseases, everything from our right to free speech and to assembly has been stripped of us and pro-left judges look the other way with the same mantra - the government cares. They even banned going to church in many states - so much for the freedom of religion. Nothing matters to these people other than their raw power.
These politicians have destroyed sanity. There were people who sprayed anything they bought at a store to clean the packages living in fear of COVID. When they introduced the vaccines, we were told that they would also return us to normal but they were handing out immunity to Big-Pharms like candy on Holloween. Suddenly, government-mandated safeguards were abolished and we were told just mix and match whatever vaccines but bottles of Tylenol warn you should not take it in combination with other drugs. So much for really caring about the people.
We have reached the point of never-ending COVID restrictions and there is no longer talk of any timetable for a return to normal. Teenagers are committing suicide because they can no longer see a future. We have been told that Fauci's mere opinion is a science with nothing to back that up. Fauci cannot even keep all his lies straight and the media helps to cover it all up.
The psychological damage to children is monumental. What we have yet to confront is that this fear campaign is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime. These insane politicians and questionable doctors who surrendered all medical integrity and joined the government's propaganda instead of defending the people against tyranny will be remembered as today's Nazis. Honestly, I hear even from the left who now quietly agreed this has all gone too far. They are afraid that speaking up they are immediately labeled a Trumper and white supremacy in this new age of demonizing any opposition. Meanwhile, Biden calls people a son-of-a-bitch for asking relative questions as his polls plummet to the lowest of any president in history.
Edward Bernays
Thus wrote, in the 1920s, Edward L. Bernays (1891-1995), an American advertiser and publicist, born in Vienna and grandson of the father of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud (1856-1939). Of Jewish origin ( what a casualty ) , he came from the rich Viennese bourgeoisie (not from a poor Polish or Ukrainian shtetl), and his family boasted, in fact, blood ties with Freud, a close relationship that Bernays always made present to all his interlocutors, exploiting him in socially advantageous way.Moreover, like his famous psychoanalyst uncle, he was also the father of a science in some way behavioral and analytical: the engineering of consent, theorized in particular in the essay The Engineering of Consent, 1947, in which he explains that
“Freedom of speech and the free press […] have in fact expanded the Charter of Rights, among which there is also the right of persuasion. Anyone therefore, through these means of communication has the possibility of influencing the attitudes and actions of his fellow citizens […] ».
Thanks to his knowledge in the psychological field (uncle Freud is constantly at the center of his work as a consultant), Bernays devotes himself to the study of a series of techniques that make it possible to concretize the hypothesis of persuasive mass communication. It is what he defines as a "system of amplification of ideas", through which anyone with a position of government (or in any case a reason for interest) can make citizens, considered as "public", change their minds, simply by circulating the right ideas with the due media emphasis.In this way, ideas are transformed into actions and then into political, religious or commercial choices. Obviously, the ideas that are put into circulation, and which generally represent the interests of a kind of minority that guides - often occultly - the countries, must be accentuated in the appropriate way and must respond to the conscious and unconscious wishes of the people of whom one is concerned. it wants to condition opinions and, therefore, final choices.
The best weapon of "amplification of ideas" that our individual identifies are the media. Referring to America, he writes that the:
"Country is covered with billboards, flyers, and advertisements that arrive in the mail. In the round tables, panels, forums, classrooms and legislative assemblies and public places every means of mass communication, day after day, spreads words, someone's words ", and this is a first level of propagation and diffusion, but "at the second level there are the means of communication that belong to and are managed by the many organized groups of this country ".
Who does Bernays refer to when he speaks of "organized groups" or even "secrets"?
An answer can be traced to its best customers: Procter & Gamble, American General Electric, General Motors, President Eisenhower, the CIA ...
In fact, it is not possible to be mistaken about the identity of the control groups to which he refers, since he gives a precise definition of them in his essay Propaganda (1928), identifying them as those who are able to manipulate "the hidden mechanism of society" by arriving at to constitute an "invisible government which is the real power that controls".Bernays, one of the hundred most influential men of the twentieth century, the one who has joined some of the most powerful men in the world in the management of information and in the manipulation of public opinion seems almost to issue a strange warning with a statement that seems an admission:
"We we are governed, our minds are shaped, our tastes are shaped, our ideas are almost totally influenced by men we have never even heard of. This is the logical result of the way our democratic society is organized ».
Manipulated democracyIs a democracy that manipulates ideas and substitutes opinion through the use of the media really democratic? The sociologist Vance Packard ( The occult persuaders , 1957) confirms that there are occult characters, behind the public ones, characters who "secretly study our intimate weaknesses and shame in order to influence our behavior more effectively", and refers precisely to Edward Bernays as a perfector of this mechanism, which later merged into the so-called public relations.
To arrive at a complete theorization of the engineering of consensus, and sharpen the weapons of manipulation of public opinion, Bernays starts from Freud's considerations on the masses (in turn linked to the Psychology of Crowds by Gustave Le Bon , 1895).
The concept that the publicist puts at the center of his analysis is that being inside the crowd the individual changes his psychic activity: emotions and feelings are excited, his intellectual capacity is reduced to minimal levels of reasoning and identification. with each other in the crowd increases. Those who act within the crowd sacrifice autonomy, control and balance in exchange for group, protection and anonymity.
Thus, Bernays identifies techniques of "scientific manipulation" of public opinion, according to him to control social chaos and give full decision-making power to precisely those groups capable of governing ideas in the right direction, converging towards positive choices for the society, a constructive process that would constitute the heart of a kind of involuntary democracy: people collaborate positively in it without even realizing it, simply because someone imposes the right direction through manipulation :
"a flock that needs to be guided," says Bernays, repeating what Freud already said, but he must be guided without realizing it.
Thanks to the application of his theories to the practical field, Bernays realizes one of his most famous and sensational advertising initiatives, which went down in history with the name of Torches for Freedom , with which, in the 1920s, he manages to change the perception of vice of smoking, liberalizing the use of cigarettes in public also for women.
Joseph Goebbels was his must loyal fanatic....................