A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck south of Unalaska in Alaska, a major fishing port with 4,700 full-time residents, on Friday, the Alaska Earthquake Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks said.The quake struck at 8:17 p.m. (0517 GMT on Saturday), the center said.The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which registered the quake at 6.2 magnitude, said it struck 74 km (46 miles) south of Unalaska at a depth of 3 km (2 miles).The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Yereth Rosen; Editing by William Mallard)Source: Reuters