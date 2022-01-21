© Disaster Management & Mitigation Unit



Zimbabwe

The country's Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) said that, as of 17 January 2022, flooding had affected wide areas of Namwala District, Southern Province, which is situated close to the Kafue River. Flooding has inundated land and homes and disrupted the lives of at least 3,000 households.The Red Cross also reported flooding in Choma district of Southern Province, close to Lake Kariba and the border with Zimbabwe. Around 500 families are thought to be affected and 110 households displaced.Red Cross said affected communities are in immediate need of food, shelter, blankets, sleeping mats and mosquito nets, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) items."According to the forecast, the InterTropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to move over southern parts of Zambia triggering storm development over North-western, Luapula, Eastern, Central, Copperbelt, Lusaka, Southern, and Western provinces. This is likely to cause continuous rainfall and in some cases heavy falls leading to flash floods and floods in low lying areas," DDMU said.Flash flooding also recently caused damage to homes in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, situated on the border with Zambia and about 200km south west of Choma.Media reported houses were destroyed after heavy rain that began 07 January 2022. Some roads were washed away and a bridge damaged. No fatalities were reported.