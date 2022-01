© Bebeto Matthews, AP

A federal judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.His lawyers had said that the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein "Today's decision by Judge Kaplan denying Prince Andrew's effort to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's case against him is another important step in Virginia's heroic and determined pursuit of justice as a survivor of sex trafficking," said Sigrid McCawley, one of Giuffre's team of lawyers, in a statement obtained by USA TODAY.Prince Andrew's lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment, but told U.K. news agency PA Media that it "would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter."That 2009 settlement of a lawsuit Giuffre filed against Epstein was reached a decade before Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.The prince has vehemently denied Giuffre's accusations since she began making them publicly in January 2015. Andrew's legal team has argued the claims are false and that her lawsuit is aimed at achieving "another payday at his expense."The judge's findings mirrored comments he made during oral arguments by both sides last week when he was particularly dismissive of the arguments made on the prince's behalf.Kaplan noted that he was required by law at this stage of the litigation to assume the allegations made by Giuffre are true."The law prohibits the Court from considering at this stage of the proceedings defendant's efforts to cast doubt on the truth of Ms. Giuffre's allegations, even though his efforts would be permissible at trial," Kaplan said.Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, a longtime friend to both Andrew and Epstein, was recently convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in federal court in New York. (Her lawyers may seek a new trial due to possible failure by some jurors to disclose past experiences with sexual abuse.)Giuffre's allegations against Andrew were not a part of either criminal case. She was not called to testify in the Maxwell trial but a witness who did testify claimed she was introduced to Epstein by Giuffre Assuming the Andrew civil case goes to trial, Kaplan has scheduled it for the last quarter of 2022, depending on the pandemic.It's not viable for Andrew to refuse to participate in the case because he's already surrendered to the jurisdiction of the New York court, Goldstone said. Under international law, "that would make it difficult to avoid the consequences of a default judgment against him," and such a judgment could be enforceable in the United Kingdom, meaning Giuffre could collect damages from him even though it might take time.The worst case scenario: "He engages (in the case), incriminating evidence comes out, he fights and loses, and while in the U.S. giving evidence (in a trial) he's arrested," Goldstone said. "He can't be compelled to appear (in New York) but how can he sensibly participate in a trial otherwise?"