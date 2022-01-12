Jake Tapper
© CNN
CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Monday said it is misleading to count someone who is in the hospital for a car accident or a broken leg and has COVID as a COVID hospitalization.

"So the hospitals are still stretched thin because of this, so I am not trying to take away from that, but if 40% in some hospitals, 40% of the people who have COVID don't necessarily have problematic COVID, they're there because they got in a car accident. They're there because, you know, they bumped their head and they're being included as in the hospital with COVID," Tapper said.

"That number seems kind of misleading," he added.

"We're two years into this and we need the clearest picture possible," Tapper said. "If someone is in the hospital with a broken leg and have asymptomatic COVID, that should not be counted as hospitalized with COVID, clearly."