CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Monday said it is misleading to count someone who is in the hospital for a car accident or a broken leg and has COVID as a COVID hospitalization."So the hospitals are still stretched thin because of this, so I am not trying to take away from that, but. They're there because, you know, they bumped their head and they're being included as in the hospital with COVID," Tapper said.," he added."We're two years into this and we need the clearest picture possible," Tapper said. "."