The river Gave d'Oloron overflowed its banks on Jan. 10, as heavy rain soaked France'sPyrenees mountains, causing widespread flooding.

The river Gave d'Oloron overflowed its banks on Jan. 10, as heavy rain soaked France'sPyrenees mountains, causing widespread flooding.
Parts of south-west France have been hit by electricity outages and road and rail disruption today (January 10) as heavy rain causes flash floods and high river levels in several departments.

Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Landes, Hautes-Pyrénées, Haute-Garonne and Ariège are all under a red weather alert for heavy rain and/or flooding, while Gers and Tarn-et-Garonne have been placed on an orange warning for flooding.

At the time of the last Météo France update, a total of 50-80mm of rain was predicted on lower ground, 100-130mm in the Pyrenean foothills and 150-250mm in the mountains.