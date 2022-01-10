Society's Child
Anger at Nicola Sturgeon's Covid curbs boils over as anti-lockdown protest erupts in Glasgow
The Daily Mail
Mon, 10 Jan 2022 17:31 UTC
Thousands of protesters gathered at Glasgow Green at 1pm on Saturday as public anger boiled over at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's latest Covid curbs.
The activists began the unplanned procession by marching through Argyle Street, one of the city's busiest thoroughfares, during what the campaign group called a 'Freedom Rally'.
Some of them were pictured carrying placards saying 'Do you trust your government with your life?' and 'vaccine passports means your body will be owned by the state forever'.
The protest is believed to have been organised by Scotland Against Lockdown, a group that runs campaigns against mandatory facemasks.
The campaigners are also opposed to the Scottish and UK Governments' Coronavirus Act 2020, social distancing and mandatory vaccines, according to its social media pages.
Official data showed Covid cases in Wales and Scotland are increasing faster than in England despite the nations' harsher restrictions.
Confirmed infections are rising more than twice as quickly in Scotland as they are in England, jumping from 6,976 to 14,006 in the former nation in the week up to January 2 - an increase of more than 100 per cent.
For comparison, cases increased 44 per cent in England to 129,014 during the same period. They increased by more than 52 per cent in Wales to 9,718.
New figures also revealed there are 1,362 people in Scottish hospitals with confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of these, 48 people were in intensive care with the virus.
A police spokesman said: 'Officers are currently facilitating an unplanned procession in Glasgow City centre to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to the community.'
The protest came as a health board in Scotland warned it could declare a major incident next week as Covid case numbers continue to rise sharply. Members of the military have already been drafted in to some areas to support NHS workers as the Omicron variant fuels Covid infection levels to record highs.
In a briefing to staff, NHS Grampian said that due to 'an exponential growth' of cases in the last fortnight, it could declare a 'major incident' as early as next week.
It said: 'Based on our modelling data, we anticipate a continued and significant growth in the levels of the disease placing even more significant pressure on care homes, primary care teams, community teams and hospitals.
'Our planned response will include a declaration of a major incident when a number of key trigger points are reached.
'Looking at our local data, these triggers could be met as early as the end of next week.'
The document went on to explain staff will be briefed further with a major incident plan if the announcement goes ahead next week.
Military personnel began arriving to support NHS staff in NHS Grampian, NHS Ayrshire and Arran and NHS Lanarkshire on Friday. It is understood Grampian will have 38 service personnel for four weeks, while 32 will work in Lanarkshire for the same period, and 20 in Ayrshire in Arran for the next six weeks. The personnel have joined 221 members of the Armed Forces who have been supporting the vaccine programme across Scotland, with 96 driving ambulances in support of the Scottish Ambulance service.
New data released on Saturday also showed there were 12,602 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.
Of the 57,907 new tests for Covid that reported results, 25.1% were positive.
There were 26 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.
A first dose of a vaccination has now been received by 4,390,076 people, while 4,041,550 have received their second dose and 3,082,231 have received a third dose or booster.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: 'There continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs; this and the holiday weekend have impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported.
'Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation.'
