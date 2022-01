© AFP



Israeli authorities on Tuesday demolished a healthcare centre in occupied East Jerusalem without prior notice, according to Palestinian reports.Ghassan Jalajel, director of the centre, told Palestinian news agency Wafa He said half of the centre, which serves 20,000 people living in the neighbourhood, was demolished.Occupation forces demolish a health centre in Jabal al-Mukaber this morningElsewhere, Israeli bulldozers razed parts of a Palestinian home in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood in the northern part of Jerusalem. After the top section of the two-story building was destroyed, theputting a stop to the demolition, according to Wafa.Israeli authorities regularly carry out demolitions of Palestinian-owned homes and businesses in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, under the pretext that they are buildings without permits. Palestinian construction permits are rarely approved by Israeli authorities.According to Peace Now, a settlements watchdog,More than 850 Palestinian homes and structures were destroyed by Israel in 2021, including 160 units in East Jerusalem, according to Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem