The municipality of Barretos in the northern part of the state of São Paulo, Brazil, declared a state of disaster after a short period of torrential rain caused damaging floods.According to the municipality government, over 100 mm of rain fell in 2 hours during the afternoon of 06 January 2022.The ensuing floods blocked roads in at least 8 locations, damaged homes and wiped out a bridge. Water infrastructure was also destroyed, leaving 6 districts without drinking water.One person was reported missing after being carried away by the current. Local media said firefighters searched throughout 06 January but without success. Search operations will continue into 07 January.