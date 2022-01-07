© BNPB



At least 6 people have died and over 500 evacuated after flash floods and landslides in Jayapura City, the capital and largest city of the province of Papua, Indonesia.The rain caused severe flooding in the districts of North Jayapura, South Jayapura, Abepura, Heram and Muara Tami.Over 500 residents are thought to have evacuated their homes, mostly in Abepura District. Authorities said evacuations were ongoing and displacement numbers could rise.There were also reports of several landslides, with the largest believed to be in North Jayapura District. Full damage assessments were yet to be completed and further details were unavailable.Jayapura is situated on the northern coast of New Guinea island, close to the border with Papua New Guinea, where the PNG National Weather Service has issued warnings for severe weather.