Flood evacuations in Jayapura City, Papua Province, Indonesia, January 2022.
© BNPB
At least 6 people have died and over 500 evacuated after flash floods and landslides in Jayapura City, the capital and largest city of the province of Papua, Indonesia.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Jayapura City said heavy rain fell for around 3 hours from 22:00 on 06 January. According to WMO figures, the city recorded 140 mm of rain in 24 hours to early 07 January.

The rain caused severe flooding in the districts of North Jayapura, South Jayapura, Abepura, Heram and Muara Tami. Many areas were under water up to 2 metres deep. In Yotefa Abepura Market the water was 3 metres deep. Homes, public buildings and a hospital were all flooded. Over 500 residents are thought to have evacuated their homes, mostly in Abepura District. Authorities said evacuations were ongoing and displacement numbers could rise.



There were also reports of several landslides, with the largest believed to be in North Jayapura District. Full damage assessments were yet to be completed and further details were unavailable.

Jayapura is situated on the northern coast of New Guinea island, close to the border with Papua New Guinea, where the PNG National Weather Service has issued warnings for severe weather.