"Both leaders acknowledged that there were likely to be areas where we could make meaningful progress as well as areas where agreements may be impossible, and that the upcoming talks would determine more precisely the contours of each of those categories."

"to air his grievances, to influence the forthcoming series of bilateral, U.S.-Russia, and OSCE meetings in the second week of January, and, just as important, to shape the Russian news cycle...to demonstrate that he took Russian concerns straight to the U.S. president."

"We have heard very clearly from our partner, and we hear constantly that all issues related to Ukraine will be resolved together with Ukraine, including its NATO membership aspirations.

"is either many years away or purely fantastical, so it's both easy for Biden to say it won't happen and gleefully be accepted by the Russian side as a concession."

"I think he's looking again to use this crisis -- which he created -- to see if there's some wiggle room, either from the U.S. or from Germany and France in terms of the Minsk talks or from Ukraine."

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to de-escalate simmering tensions in a phone call aimed at intensifying diplomacy amid a buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and the Kremlin's demands for sweeping security guarantees.During a 50-minute call on December 30, the two leaders held a "serious and substantive" exchangea senior Biden administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters, told reporters.Then a separate meeting of thefollowed a day later bywhich includes the United States, its European allies, Ukraine, and Russia."Biden very much saw this call as setting the conditions for...at the upcoming meetings, the senior U.S. official said.of the call posted on December 31 said thatThe United States has deliveredto help government forces battle Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.Putin told Biden that the introduction of "massive" sanctions against Russia by the United States in the event of an escalation in Ukrainethe Kremlin's account said.Russia earlier this month laid out sweeping demands for security guarantees from NATO as it amassed some 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, triggering fears of an invasion and a flurry of diplomacy, including another call between the two leaders on December 7.including Ukraine and Georgia. It also wants NATO to halt military drills near its borders and roll back military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.Putin last week called on the West to "immediately" give Russia those guarantees. The Biden administration has said thatand that each country has the sovereign right to choose its own security arrangements. But Washington has also signaled that discussing other Russian proposals -- including those on arms control, deconfliction of military forces, and the conflict in eastern Ukraine -- could yield results.The senior U.S. official said:During the call, Biden also reiterated thatfrom the United States and its partners as well as a greater NATO presence in Central and Eastern Europe.Putin told Biden thatbetween Russia and the United States, Kremlin aidesaid.Overall, Ushakov said Russia was satisfied with the phone conversation and the prospects for further diplomacy early next year, which he said centered on security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West.The Eurasia Group, a U.S.-based political risk consultancy, said in a note to clients that the Russia-initiated call underscores the pressure Putin is applying for a quick start to negotiations. However, they warned talks would be slow and "face significant obstacles."an expert on Russian military and political strategy at Texas A&M's Bush School in Washington, D.C., told RFE/RL following the call, it was an opportunity for PutinRussia invaded and annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backs separatists in eastern Ukraine fighting a nearly eight-year war against Kyiv's forces.Peace talks to end the fighting have stalled as Moscow and Kyiv disagree over the interpretation of the framework signed in 2015 known as the Minsk agreements. Germany and France are mediating those talks.U.S. officials have emphasized that no decisions about Europe's security architecture would be made without agreement from Ukraine and European allies.told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service in an interview to be aired on January 1:ahead of Biden's call with Putin to reiterate Washington's "unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the State Department said.Biden plans to speak with Zelenskiy soon after the call with Putin.Weber said Ukraine's membership in NATO or a bilateral military alliance between the United States and Ukrainethe former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said Putin had sought another phone call "to build on the momentum" he perceived coming out of his last discussion with Biden on December 7. Putin "still believes he can get a concession or two out of us," Herbst said, adding that just holding the call itself is a "kind of concession" to the Russian leader.Herbst, who is now an analyst at thesaid: