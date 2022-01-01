© Stephanie Lecocq/AP



Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a master's degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

The coming cold of winter is being paired with "green-inspired" energy policies that have created higher energy prices and fuel shortages.Historically, winters have been big killers. But centuries of innovation made us more resilient to the cold as we fully utilized the naturally available fossil fuels to generate heat and electricity. However, today these modern advantages are being sacrificed at the altar of climate change in exchange for the purported magic of wind, solar and batteries.Though the pandemic-led economic recovery has contributed to a surge in energy demand,In the U.S., motorists have faced rising gas prices as President Joe Biden has suffered dropping approval ratings in polls. The president first blamed OPEC for the price hike and then pleaded to the same OPEC to increase production.meaning they closely follow the rise and fall of demand. It should beAs soon as Biden became president,which would have delivered high quality oil from friendly Canadian neighbors. The president alsorendering the U.S. more dependent on Middle East producers.As a stop-gap measure Biden has asked U.S. companies to produce more oil and for strategic reserves to be used. Nonetheless,Americans may have to deal with energy insecurity for the next three years as Biden is determined to reduce consumption of fossil fuels.courtesy the obsession with so-called renewables — also known as unreliables. Many places — like Colorado, Texas, Germany, and the U.K — are staring at the possibility of power blackouts.In the modern world, blackouts result inAn increased in interest inwith a higher demand for electricity.In developing nations, energy disruption has the potential for more dire, life-and-death circumstances for millions of poor people in Africa, Asia, and South America. Both India and China faced in 2021which was partly the result of diverting a lot of public funds, time, and energy to creating wind and solar resources.Seventeen provinces in China experienced severe blackouts, forcing the closure of factories and offices, which resulted in unemployment among the poorest.These episodes of energy shortages in Asia could serve as a sobering warning to other countries. The future of energy security will be dependent on the policies adopted, and it doesn't look very good at this point.