Tourists at Mayangan Harbor, Probolinggo City were panicked by the appearance of a tornado in the middle of the sea on Thursday (23/12).The waterspout, also known as the elephant trunk phenomenon, rotates and shifts to the north near Gili Ketapang Island.Residents who were relaxing or who were soaking on the beach finally ran away because they were afraid that a tornado would approach them.The natural phenomenon was recorded by a resident named Gogon Haroem and then re-uploaded on a number of social media until it went viral.The tornado appeared around 17.00 WIB at that time, the sky was drizzling and overcast.Not long after, thunder and lightning appeared from the middle of the sea.A resident of the Mayangan sub-district, Rudi Purnomo, also said that the incident had made residents worried that the hurricane would turn towards the mainland or settlements."After the emergence of the phenomenon, the Probolinggo area was flooded with heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Residents were wary of the wind sweeping through their houses," he said.Regarding this phenomenon, the Head of Probolinggo BPBD (Kalaksa) Sugito Prasetyo confirmed that a tornado appeared in the ocean north of Mayangan Beach.The emergence of this phenomenon has an impact on the Probolinggo Urban area where there are a number of fallen trees that are hit by strong winds.Meanwhile, Head of Airud Pol at the Probolinggo Police, AKP Slamet Prayitno, confirmed that if a hurricane appeared, it would not cause any casualties or injuries.In addition, no houses of residents were affected."It is true that a tornado appeared in the waters of Probolinggo this afternoon. It did not cause any casualties or damage," he explained.On the other hand, based on information from BMKG Juanda, the phenomenon is called Waterspout or known as the elephant trunk.This phenomenon occurred in the northern waters of Probolinggo for about 25 minutes.The natural event is in the form of a whirlpool column that is drawn to the bottom of the cloud. Just like a hurricane but occurs above the surface of the water.(Translated by Google)